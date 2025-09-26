Europe open up an early lead over the United States after the Friday's foursomes at the Ryder Cup.

In the last six events, the home team has prevailed and the tone appeared to be set when Bryson Dechambeu and Justin Thomas birdied the first hole at Bethpage Black.

However, they failed to take advantage of a slow start from opponents Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, who levelled the game at all-square on the seventh hole and never looked back.

Behind them, Ludvig Aberg and Matthew Fitzpatrick were making light work of the partnership of world number one Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, making birdies on the fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth to make a mockery of their more illustrious opponents.

At the same time, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood burst out of the blocks versus Collin Morikawa and Harris English, moving 4up after just six holes.



Even with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay holding the momentum and lead over Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland in the final game, the top three games were conclusively blue and merely needed seeing out.

Rahm and Hatton won the eighth, 12th, 13th and 15th holes to emerge victorious by a 4&3 scoreline, before Aberg and Fitzpatrick also doubled Europe's lead on the 15th to come through 5&3, Fitzpatrick fittingly holing the winning putt.

Over on the 14th, McIlroy and Fleetwood did what was necessary to win 5&4, Europe incredibly losing just four holes across the first three matches.

MacIntyre and Hovland found them three behind after 11, yet that advantage was reduced to one by the 13th as they played with a greater freedom brought on by Luke Donald's side already having three points on the board.

The comeback continued as Hovland holed a testing par putt on 15 to draw things level, but a poor MacIntyre tee shot on the par-three 17th allowed the Americans to move one ahead with one to play.

Hovland's wayward tee shot on the 18th hole compounded matters and Schauffele's approach shot into the green, leaving Cantlay with a five-footer, effectively closed out the match to give the Untied States something to cheer heading into the fourballs.