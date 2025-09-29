Europe win the 2025 Ryder Cup after defying a comeback from the United States team in a nail-biting Sunday singles at Bethpage Black.

Europe have won the 2025 Ryder Cup after defying an astonishing American comeback in Sunday's singles to eventually prevail by a 15-13 scoreline.

With a half point secured through Viktor Hovland being unable to play his match due to a sore neck, Luke Donald's side only required 2.5 points to get over the line at Bethpage Black.

However, Keegan Bradley's United States team produced one of the most stirring comebacks that the competition has ever seen, Ludvig Aberg being the only European winner during a dramatic conclusion to the event in New York.

Cameron Young and Justin Thomas both holed putts on the final hole to defeat Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, while Bryson Dechambeu incredibly came from five down after seven holes to earn a half point against Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Scottie Scheffler edged out an out-of-sorts Rory McIlroy by a 1up scoreline, with Xander Schauffele making light work of Jon Rahm with a 4&3 victory.

Aberg being Patrick Cantlay 2&1 stemmed the tide but the match remained in the balance with several of the closing games either tied or separated by a one-shot margin.

Lowry holes putt to retain Ryder Cup for Europe



EUROPE RETAIN THE RYDER CUP!!!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/TeH4Nu8p2P

— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 28, 2025

Shane Lowry found himself one down heading into the final hole, yet the Irishman was the hero as he holed out from approximately eight feet for birdie after Russell Henley under-hit his own birdie putt from roughly 15 feet.

Lowry's putt securing the defence of the Ryder Cup sparked delirium among a relief European contingent, yet the players on the course still needed to find another half-point to become the first away team since 2012 to lift the Ryder Cup.

Tyrrell Hatton was the player to get the job done, using his two putts from around 20 feet to seal a tie against Collin Morikawa, before Robert MacIntyre stole another half-a-point in the final match with Sam Burns to take Europe to 15 points.

While the United States will claim a moral win having dominated the singles, nothing should take away from Europe's feat on a famous day for the sport, one which ends with calls for Donald to remain as skipper in two years time at Adare Manor.