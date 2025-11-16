Rory McIlroy wins his seventh Race to Dubai crown despite losing a playoff to Matthew Fitzpatrick at the DP World Tour Championship.

Rory McIlroy has been confirmed as Race to Dubai champion for the seventh time despite losing the DP World Tour Championship in a playoff to Matthew Fitzpatrick.

World number two McIlroy knew before the start of the final round that he was already effectively assured of the yearly crown, but he had ambitions to win the final event of the year for the fourth time.

In a chaotic closing 18 holes, a number of players could have lifted the trophy, and there had been the potential for a six-way playoff.

However, Fitzpatrick eagled the last to take the clubhouse lead, leaving McIlroy and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen requiring an eagle on the 18th to deny the Englishman.

While the Dane narrowly missed with his eagle attempt, McIlroy - several feet closer with a similar line - holed his effort to force a two-way playoff with his Ryder Cup teammate.

Fitzpatrick had the advantage off the tee as McIlroy found the water, but only scrambling a par after a superb chip from the edge of the green made up for three nervy shots beforehand.

Nevertheless, McIlroy had a downhill putt from 30 feet, one which he left short to give Fitzpatrick his third win at the Earth course.

Fitzpatrick, McIlroy reflect on DP Tour World Championship drama

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fitzpatrick said: "He [Rory McIlroy] is one of only a few where you know you are going to a play-off. You are two clear with one to play and you know you are going to a play-off because he did it again in typical Rory fashion.

"It's a win for everyone. Everyone in the team has come together and I could not be happier. To turn it around and be here now is very special."

Meanwhile, McIlroy was rueful of a drop off in momentum ahead of the closing holes, adding: "Got off to the perfect start. Three under through five, four under through seven and felt like I had sort of taken control of the tournament, was a couple ahead and then I made two bogeys on the way in and didn't birdie 14 and 15, the birdie holes and knew I needed something to happen on the last.

"I knew what I needed to do. I was lucky to see Rasmus putt before mine so got a bit of a read. It was a great way to finish and summon what I needed to, to make the playoff but unfortunately it went into the water in the play-off and put me behind the eight ball.

"I am happy for Matt. He has had a great end of season. Played great to get on the Ryder Cup team and has played great since as well."

Fitzpatrick's triumph was enough for him to finish third in the end-of-season rankings, behind second-placed Marco Penge who recovered from a disappointing first 18 holes to eventually finish in 22nd spot.