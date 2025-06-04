US Open 2025 - everything you need to know

Sports Mole provides the lowdown on all of the details ahead of the 2025 US Open at Oakmont, including a look at the favourites, when the tournament will take place, and a list of the past winners.

The last of the USA's three major golf championships this year is almost upon us, as the world's best will compete in the sport's toughest test - the US Open.

Famed for its difficulty, the competition is often the most challenging tournament across an entire season in America, with some par-5s becoming par-4s, and over-par winning scores not uncommon.

Here, ahead of the eagerly-anticipated third major of the year, Sports Mole provides the lowdown on everything you need to know ahead of four-days of world-class golf at the US Open.



When is the 2025 US Open?

The 2025 US Open will begin on Thursday, June 12 and runs for four days, with the winner set to be crowned, barring any weather delays, on Sunday, June 15.



Where will the 2025 US Open be held?

The 2025 US Open will take place at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, which is hosting the US Open for the 10th time, after last doing so in 2016.



Where can you watch the 2025 US Open

For UK viewers, the 2026 US Open will be available to watch on Sky Sports Golf, who will have comprehensive coverage across all four days of the tournament.



Who are the favourites to win the 2025 US Open?

© Imago

After seeing Rory McIlroy win the Career Grand Slam at the Masters earlier in the year, Scottie Scheffler has been a man possessed, winning on three of his last four starts, including the US PGA last month, and that is evident in the odds.

Scheffler is currently priced at 11/4, harking back to the days of Tiger Woods's dominance, when it was essentially him versus the field.

McIlroy is second-favourite at 13/2, with Bryson DeChambeau also in single digits at 9/1, and fellow LIV golfer Jon Rahm a little further back at 12/1.



Who won the 2024 US Open?

© Imago

Third-favourite DeChambeau enters the week as the reigning champion, after beating McIlroy in a tense battle at Pinehurst a year ago, which saw the Northern Irishman give up his lead in the final few holes, famously fluffing his lines with two of the shortest missed putts across his season.



How much prize money does the US Open winner get?

In 2024, a prize pot of $21.5m was shared out among those who made the cut for the weekend, with the winner DeChambeau receiving a whopping $4.3m, while McIlroy got $2.3m for second place, and the two players tied for third, Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay, also earned a seven-figure payout, winning $1.25m.



Has the US Open been held at Oakmont before?

Oakmont has been one of the most used venues for the US Open across its long, storied history, with the tournament coming here on nine previous occasions.

Dustin Johnson was the most recent champion in 2016, while Angel Cabrera was a winner here in 2007 during an incredibly difficult week that saw five-over-par end up as the winning score.

Golfing royalty Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus have also won the US Open at this course, with the latter claiming the first of his four titles in 1962, while South African Ernie Els also won the first of his two US Opens here in 1994.



Who has won the US Open most often?

© Imago

Hogan and Nicklaus are the only two players to have won the US Open on four occasions in the post-war era, joining Willie Anderson and Bobby Jones, who both achieved the feat in the early 1900s, in that exclusive club.

Tiger Woods is close behind with three victories, along with Hale Irwin, who spread his three wins across a 16-year period between 1974 and 1990.

Only two active players have won the US Open on multiple occasions, and that includes reigning champion DeChambeau, and fellow American Brooks Koepka, who are both on two wins apiece.



Every previous US PGA Championship winner

2024: Bryson DeChambeau (2)

2023: Wyndham Clark

2022: Matt Fitzpatrick

2021: Jon Rahm

2020: Bryson DeChambeau

2019: Gary Woodland

2018: Brooks Koepka (2)

2017: Brooks Koepka

2016: Dustin Johnson

2015: Jordan Spieth

2014: Martin Kaymer

2013: Justin Rose

2012: Webb Simpson

2011: Rory McIlroy

2010: Graeme McDowell

2009: Lucas Glover

2008: Tiger Woods (3)

2007: Angel Cabrera

2006: Geoff Ogilvy

2005: Michael Campbell

2004: Retief Goosen (2)

2003: Jim Furyk

2002: Tiger Woods (2)

2001: Retief Goosen

2000: Tiger Woods

1999: Payne Stewart (2)

1998: Lee Janzen (2)

1997: Ernie Els (2)

1996: Steve Jones

1995: Corey Pavin

1994: Ernie Els

1993: Lee Janzen

1992: Tom Kite

1991: Payne Stewart

1990: Hale Irwin (3)

1989: Curtis Strange (2)

1988: Curtis Strange

1987: Scott Simpson

1986: Ray Floyd

1985: Andy North (2)

1984: Fuzzy Zoeller

1983: Larry Nelson

1982: Tom Watson

1981: David Graham

1980: Jack Nicklaus (4)

1979: Hale Irwin (2)

1978: Andy North

1977: Hubert Green

1976: Jerry Pate

1975: Lou Graham

1974: Hale Irwin

1973: Johnny Miller

1972: Jack Nicklaus (3)

1971: Lee Trevino (2)

1970: Tony Jacklin

1969: Orville Moody

1968: Lee Trevino

1967: Jack Nicklaus (2)

1966: Billy Casper (2)

1965: Gary Player

1964: Ken Venturi

1963: Julius Boros (2)

1962: Jack Nicklaus

1961: Gene Littler

1960: Arnold Palmer

1959: Billy Casper

1958: Tommy Bolt

1957: Dick Mayer

1956: Cary Middlecoff (2)

1955: Jack Fleck

1954: Ed Furgol

1953: Ben Hogan (4)

1952: Julius Boros

1951: Ben Hogan (3)

1950: Ben Hogan (2)

1949: Cary Middlecoff

1948: Ben Hogan

1947: Lew Worsham

1946: Lloyd Mangrum

1945: Not held due to World War II

1944: Not held due to World War II

1943: Not held due to World War II

1942: Not held due to World War II

1941: Craig Wood

1940: Lawson Little

1939: Byron Nelson

1938: Ralph Guldahl (2)

1937: Ralph Guldahl

1936: Tony Manero

1935: Sam Parks Jr

1934: Olin Dutra

1933: Johnny Goodman

1932: Gene Sarazen (2)

1931: Billy Burke

1930: Bobby Jones (4)

1929: Bobby Jones (3)

1928: Johnny Farrell

1927: Tommy Armour

1926: Bobby Jones (2)

1925: Willie Macfarlan

1924: Cyril Walker

1923: Bobby Jones

1922: Gene Sarazen

1921: Jim Barnes

1920: Ted Ray

1919: Walter Hagen (2)

1918: Not held due to World War I

1917: Not held due to World War I

1916: Chick Evans

1915: Jerome Travers

1914: Walter Hagen

1913: Francis Ouimet

1912: John McDermott (2)

1911: John McDermott

1910: Alex Smith (2)

1909: George Sargent

1908: Fred McLeod

1907: Alec Ross

1906: Alex Smith

1905: Willie Anderson (4)

1904: Willie Anderson (3)

1903: Willie Anderson (2)

1902: Laurie Auchterlonie

1901: Willie Anderson

1900: Harry Vardon

1899: Willie Smith

1898: Fred Herd

1897: Joe Lloyd

1896: James Foulis

1895: Horace Rawlins