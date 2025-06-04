US Open 2025 - everything you need to know

The last of the USA's three major golf championships this year is almost upon us, as the world's best will compete in the sport's toughest test - the US Open.
Famed for its difficulty, the competition is often the most challenging tournament across an entire season in America, with some par-5s becoming par-4s, and over-par winning scores not uncommon.
Here, ahead of the eagerly-anticipated third major of the year, Sports Mole provides the lowdown on everything you need to know ahead of four-days of world-class golf at the US Open.
When is the 2025 US Open?
The 2025 US Open will begin on Thursday, June 12 and runs for four days, with the winner set to be crowned, barring any weather delays, on Sunday, June 15.
Where will the 2025 US Open be held?
The 2025 US Open will take place at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, which is hosting the US Open for the 10th time, after last doing so in 2016.
Where can you watch the 2025 US Open
For UK viewers, the 2026 US Open will be available to watch on Sky Sports Golf, who will have comprehensive coverage across all four days of the tournament.
Who are the favourites to win the 2025 US Open?
© Imago
After seeing Rory McIlroy win the Career Grand Slam at the Masters earlier in the year, Scottie Scheffler has been a man possessed, winning on three of his last four starts, including the US PGA last month, and that is evident in the odds.
Scheffler is currently priced at 11/4, harking back to the days of Tiger Woods's dominance, when it was essentially him versus the field.
McIlroy is second-favourite at 13/2, with Bryson DeChambeau also in single digits at 9/1, and fellow LIV golfer Jon Rahm a little further back at 12/1.
Who won the 2024 US Open?
© Imago
Third-favourite DeChambeau enters the week as the reigning champion, after beating McIlroy in a tense battle at Pinehurst a year ago, which saw the Northern Irishman give up his lead in the final few holes, famously fluffing his lines with two of the shortest missed putts across his season.
How much prize money does the US Open winner get?
In 2024, a prize pot of $21.5m was shared out among those who made the cut for the weekend, with the winner DeChambeau receiving a whopping $4.3m, while McIlroy got $2.3m for second place, and the two players tied for third, Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay, also earned a seven-figure payout, winning $1.25m.
Has the US Open been held at Oakmont before?
Oakmont has been one of the most used venues for the US Open across its long, storied history, with the tournament coming here on nine previous occasions.
Dustin Johnson was the most recent champion in 2016, while Angel Cabrera was a winner here in 2007 during an incredibly difficult week that saw five-over-par end up as the winning score.
Golfing royalty Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus have also won the US Open at this course, with the latter claiming the first of his four titles in 1962, while South African Ernie Els also won the first of his two US Opens here in 1994.
Who has won the US Open most often?
© Imago
Hogan and Nicklaus are the only two players to have won the US Open on four occasions in the post-war era, joining Willie Anderson and Bobby Jones, who both achieved the feat in the early 1900s, in that exclusive club.
Tiger Woods is close behind with three victories, along with Hale Irwin, who spread his three wins across a 16-year period between 1974 and 1990.
Only two active players have won the US Open on multiple occasions, and that includes reigning champion DeChambeau, and fellow American Brooks Koepka, who are both on two wins apiece.
Every previous US PGA Championship winner
2024: Bryson DeChambeau (2)
2023: Wyndham Clark
2022: Matt Fitzpatrick
2021: Jon Rahm
2020: Bryson DeChambeau
2019: Gary Woodland
2018: Brooks Koepka (2)
2017: Brooks Koepka
2016: Dustin Johnson
2015: Jordan Spieth
2014: Martin Kaymer
2013: Justin Rose
2012: Webb Simpson
2011: Rory McIlroy
2010: Graeme McDowell
2009: Lucas Glover
2008: Tiger Woods (3)
2007: Angel Cabrera
2006: Geoff Ogilvy
2005: Michael Campbell
2004: Retief Goosen (2)
2003: Jim Furyk
2002: Tiger Woods (2)
2001: Retief Goosen
2000: Tiger Woods
1999: Payne Stewart (2)
1998: Lee Janzen (2)
1997: Ernie Els (2)
1996: Steve Jones
1995: Corey Pavin
1994: Ernie Els
1993: Lee Janzen
1992: Tom Kite
1991: Payne Stewart
1990: Hale Irwin (3)
1989: Curtis Strange (2)
1988: Curtis Strange
1987: Scott Simpson
1986: Ray Floyd
1985: Andy North (2)
1984: Fuzzy Zoeller
1983: Larry Nelson
1982: Tom Watson
1981: David Graham
1980: Jack Nicklaus (4)
1979: Hale Irwin (2)
1978: Andy North
1977: Hubert Green
1976: Jerry Pate
1975: Lou Graham
1974: Hale Irwin
1973: Johnny Miller
1972: Jack Nicklaus (3)
1971: Lee Trevino (2)
1970: Tony Jacklin
1969: Orville Moody
1968: Lee Trevino
1967: Jack Nicklaus (2)
1966: Billy Casper (2)
1965: Gary Player
1964: Ken Venturi
1963: Julius Boros (2)
1962: Jack Nicklaus
1961: Gene Littler
1960: Arnold Palmer
1959: Billy Casper
1958: Tommy Bolt
1957: Dick Mayer
1956: Cary Middlecoff (2)
1955: Jack Fleck
1954: Ed Furgol
1953: Ben Hogan (4)
1952: Julius Boros
1951: Ben Hogan (3)
1950: Ben Hogan (2)
1949: Cary Middlecoff
1948: Ben Hogan
1947: Lew Worsham
1946: Lloyd Mangrum
1945: Not held due to World War II
1944: Not held due to World War II
1943: Not held due to World War II
1942: Not held due to World War II
1941: Craig Wood
1940: Lawson Little
1939: Byron Nelson
1938: Ralph Guldahl (2)
1937: Ralph Guldahl
1936: Tony Manero
1935: Sam Parks Jr
1934: Olin Dutra
1933: Johnny Goodman
1932: Gene Sarazen (2)
1931: Billy Burke
1930: Bobby Jones (4)
1929: Bobby Jones (3)
1928: Johnny Farrell
1927: Tommy Armour
1926: Bobby Jones (2)
1925: Willie Macfarlan
1924: Cyril Walker
1923: Bobby Jones
1922: Gene Sarazen
1921: Jim Barnes
1920: Ted Ray
1919: Walter Hagen (2)
1918: Not held due to World War I
1917: Not held due to World War I
1916: Chick Evans
1915: Jerome Travers
1914: Walter Hagen
1913: Francis Ouimet
1912: John McDermott (2)
1911: John McDermott
1910: Alex Smith (2)
1909: George Sargent
1908: Fred McLeod
1907: Alec Ross
1906: Alex Smith
1905: Willie Anderson (4)
1904: Willie Anderson (3)
1903: Willie Anderson (2)
1902: Laurie Auchterlonie
1901: Willie Anderson
1900: Harry Vardon
1899: Willie Smith
1898: Fred Herd
1897: Joe Lloyd
1896: James Foulis
1895: Horace Rawlins