PGA Tour or LIV Golf? Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith reveal 2026 plans after Brooks Koepka reprieve

By Darren Plant | 14 Jan 2026 09:57

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith have all rejected an opening to leave LIV Golf and return to the PGA Tour.

Ever since the trio were among many high-profile names to depart the PGA Tour, the door has been deemed shut on an eventual return unless going through the specified routes, including serving a ban.

However, earlier this week, Brooks Koepka was confirmed to be heading back to the PGA Tour, a consequence of new chief executive Brian Rolapp relaxing the regulations and the American being prepared to give up several lucrative benefits.

Rolapp left the door open for Rahm, DeChambeau and Smith - all of whom have won a major or the Players Championship since 2022 - to seize the chance to reunite with the established tour by February 2.

Instead, speaking at a press conference for LIV captains on Tuesday, all three committed to playing 2026 with LIV Golf.

© Imago

Rahm, DeChambeau, Smith react to PGA Tour chance

DeChambeau said: "I'm contracted through 2026, so excited about this year."

Rahm added: "I'm not planning on going anywhere, so very similar answer to what Bryson gave.

"I wish Brooks the best, and as far as I'm concerned, I'm focused on LIV for this year and hoping my team can repeat as champs."

Meanwhile, Smith reaffirmed his commitment to LIV in the long term, saying: "I really don't have any thoughts. I haven't had a lot of time to think about it. But I know I'm here to stay. I'm here to support LIV.

"I'm a captain of a great team and a great group of people. I'm happy where I am. I'm proud of where I am. I think we do many great things, particularly in Australia, and I can't wait for this league to keep growing."

© Imago

What next for Koepka, Rahm, DeChambeau, Smith

The first LIV Golf event of the season is due to take place in Riyadh, starting on February 4. It will be the first LIV event that has consisted of 72 holes.

Meanwhile, former world number one Koepka - now down to 244 - is scheduled to be in the field for the Farmers Insurance Open which begins on January 29.