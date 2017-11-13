Abu Dhabi test for Robert Kubica not yet confirmed

Abu Dhabi test for Kubica not yet confirmed
A test for Robert Kubica in Abu Dhabi is not quite set in stone.
Earlier, Williams boss Paddy Lowe admitted that the Pole would "almost certainly" get a run in the team's 2017 car in the forthcoming post-grand prix test.

However, he has now told the Finnish broadcaster C More: "That's not quite right."

Another Finnish source - MTV - meanwhile insists that Kubica, the former BMW and Renault driver, is very close to securing a full-time Williams contract to race in 2018.

In fact, a French broadcaster reported from Interlagos on Sunday that the deal is even signed.

"According to MTV Sport, however, while the agreement is very close, the details are still being defined," the Finnish report said.

Kubica last raced in F1 in 2010, shortly before almost severing his forearm in a near-fatal off-season rallying crash.

General view of start of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo Brazil on November 9 2014
Sao Paulo mayor plays down F1 violence
