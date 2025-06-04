I never spoke to Piquet about crashgate - Briatore

Flavio Briatore has once again denied any wrongdoing in the infamous "crashgate" scandal that rocked Formula 1 more than 15 years ago.

Now 75, Briatore has re-entered the paddock as Alpine's executive advisor, crediting F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali for helping him return after being banned for life in 2009.

The ban followed allegations that he ordered then Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr. to crash deliberately during the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix to help teammate Fernando Alonso win.

Meanwhile, Felipe Massa is pursuing legal action, arguing the incident cost him the 2008 world title.

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, Briatore now suggests he was the true victim of the affair.

When asked whether he ever speaks to Piquet Jr., the Italian replied: "No, I don't care.

"I didn't even hear from him when he was driving for me."

Piquet Jr., now 39, was the whistleblower in the case, accusing Briatore and technical director Pat Symonds of instructing him to crash intentionally to trigger a race-changing safety car.

But Briatore maintains his innocence.

"He and I never spoke," he said. "And in fact, the French court annulled the ban ordered by the FIA and asked for a symbolic refund for me.

"Coincidentally, the president who banned me, (Max) Mosley, is the same one who had banned (Michael) Schumacher."

Briatore added that leaving Formula 1 at the time was no great loss to him. "When I left, I was tired," he said. "I had won everything, discovered drivers, and it was no longer a business in which to put my heart. It was a job like any other.

"And my son Falco was about to arrive, and I wanted to be close to my wife."

Asked about those who argue he should still be excluded from the sport, Briatore responded: "I'm like a rubber wall.

"I always think that whoever criticises me is worse off than I am. Money gives you great freedom, and not everyone has it."