Aston Martin dismisses Alonso’s Alpine paddock visits

Fernando Alonso may have been seen around the Alpine garage more than once in Montreal, but Aston Martin insists there's no concern over his future.

Fernando Alonso may have been seen around the Alpine garage more than once in Montreal, but Aston Martin insists there's no concern over his future.

On paper, the two-time world champion is firmly committed to Aston Martin for 2026 - the year the team is set to debut its first Adrian Newey-designed car.

But Alonso's connections to Alpine are impossible to ignore, especially with Flavio Briatore now back in control of the French outfit.

Reports from the Canadian Grand Prix paddock suggest Alonso was spotted in Alpine’s hospitality area up to four times across the weekend, raising eyebrows about his long-term intentions.

"Fernando can visit the pits of any team," said Aston Martin team boss Andy Cowell. "I don't mind.

"He knows a lot of people in the pitlane at different teams. I'm happy that Fernando is contracted to us for next season and I hope he stays with us for a longer period as a brand ambassador."

Still, the timing is notable. Alpine is disappointed with both Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto’s form alongside Pierre Gasly, and Alonso - with his deep history at Renault-Alpine - might be sensing an opening.

Asked whether Alonso's 2026 contract could really keep him from switching if Briatore came calling, Cowell bristled.

"What do you mean by that?" he replied when a reporter suggested contracts don’t always hold firm in Formula 1 - particularly with Briatore in the mix.

When reminded that Briatore tends to get what he wants, Cowell simply offered: "No comment!"

Despite a tough season so far with an uncompetitive Aston Martin - Alonso has only scored two points in 2025 - Cowell says his focus remains squarely on the long game.

"Every time I talk to Fernando about this year's car, he has that intense look on his face, like, 'You're not compromising next year, are you?' He looks into my eyes to check," Cowell told AS.

"I say, 'No, no, no, this will help for next year'," he added, referring to the primacy of the Newey-led 2026 project.

For his part, Alonso remains defiant - and insists his own performances are still sharp despite the car’s limitations.

"I think my performance today was at the top level," he told DAZN after qualifying in Montreal.

"Apart from Max (Verstappen) and (George) Russell, I don't think there are many other drivers who did a better job."

Adding some humour to the weekend, Alonso has been showing off a new moustache - and couldn’t resist poking fun at the copycat culture in the paddock.

"I think they'll all copy my moustache, the same way they copied my idea of the yellow (medium) tyres in qualifying."