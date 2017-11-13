Max Verstappen not seeking 'number 1' status

Verstappen not seeking 'number 1' status
Max Verstappen says that he does not want to be Red Bull's 'number 1' driver.
With the Dutchman all signed up through 2020 but Daniel Ricciardo still yet to ink a new deal, some believe that Red Bull are clearly building the team around Verstappen for the future.

However, even Australian Ricciardo does not see it that way.

"For me, Max's new contract doesn't change anything," he is quoted as saying by Speed Week. "And as long as I don't feel disadvantaged, everything is fine for me.

"I don't want to put any suspicions in my head when it's not necessary.

"I can understand the marketing value of Red Bull making Verstappen the youngest champion, but I don't see that as an obstacle for me."

Verstappen, 20, said that a situation of full equality at Red Bull is no problem for him.

"I can see that we receive equal equipment and both sides of the garage work equally hard," he said.

"I don't want to be number 1 because I have to be able to beat my teammate with the same car. And the bottom line is that it is more satisfying anyway."

Verstappen has picked up 158 points this year, while Ricciardo has 200.

