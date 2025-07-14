Ben Sulayem insists Verstappen relationship is ‘as good as any’

Jul.14 (GMM) FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has rejected claims of a rift with reigning world champion Max Verstappen, insisting the relationship is "as good as with any other driver".

Since replacing Jean Todt at the end of 2021, Ben Sulayem has been a polarising figure both within the Paris-based federation and across the Formula 1 paddock, frequently clashing with officials, teams, and drivers.

Verstappen, in particular, was at the centre of controversy last year after being handed a community service penalty for swearing in a press conference — an incident many interpreted as indicative of underlying tensions.

"My relationship with Max is as good as with any other driver," Ben Sulayem told Dutch publication Formule 1.

After maintaining a lower public profile in recent months, the 63-year-old Emirati is stepping back into the spotlight ahead of a leadership challenge from his rival Tim Mayer in this year’s FIA presidential elections.

Ben Sulayem is also renewing his push for key F1 reforms, including support for a 12th team on the grid and a return to louder, naturally aspirated V8 engines.

Meanwhile, he maintains that his connection with the drivers — including Verstappen — remains strong.

"I've sat with them," he said. "And with WRC and other drivers too. They all have my phone number. They speak to me, and I speak to them."

However, Ben Sulayem is firm in defending the FIA’s controversial crackdown on swearing in public forums and broadcast channels.

"But if we're going to talk about, say, the ban on swearing on FIA channels, believe me, I'll always stick to that," he said. "I was a racing driver myself, but I never swore."

"We just have to control ourselves, and the drivers too. They're all intelligent people, ambassadors of our sport. In fact, they are the future of our sport."

After backlash from several drivers, the FIA has slightly relaxed the penalties associated with the swearing ban. But Ben Sulayem insists the federation's principles remain.

"For me personally, Muhammad Ali was the greatest sportsman in the world," he said. "And I never heard him swear. And I never heard Lewis Hamilton swear either — not in any of his teams."

"We've since amended Section B of the International Sporting Code to ease the sanctions against swearing — so we did listen to the drivers. At the same time, we're also acting in the public interest and the interest of the FIA."

Verstappen, 27, has responded by saying very little in FIA press conferences — a move many see as a quiet form of protest.

Still, Ben Sulayem insists there's no personal animosity.

"It's the same as with pretty much all the other drivers," he said. "Max is a great champion, a young champion too. So he's hungry, smart, and he really wants to win."

"The same goes for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. And then there's Charles Leclerc. They're all fantastic drivers. And you see them mature quickly."

"15 years ago, you didn't see so many youngsters on the grid. Now I remember signing Kimi Antonelli's super license and seeing that he was 17. When you let that sink in, it's actually incredible."]]>

