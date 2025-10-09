Ben Sulayem accused of blocking challengers in FIA election

By
Ben Sulayem accused of blocking challengers in FIA election
© Imago
Mohammed Ben Sulayem is facing claims that he has made it virtually impossible for anyone to oppose him in December’s FIA presidential vote.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is facing claims that he has made it virtually impossible for anyone to oppose him in December’s FIA presidential vote.

According to Spain’s Soy Motor, three hopefuls - American Tim Mayer and Europeans Laura Villars and Virginie Philipott - have declared their plans to contest the presidency. Yet the publication writes that “it’s not that the candidates have a hard time winning the elections, but it seems they can’t even run.”

The report points to revised election procedures introduced during Ben Sulayem’s term, obliging any rival to submit a 10-member leadership slate by October 24.

That lineup must include seven vice-presidents for sport chosen from a restricted list of just 28 approved individuals. The system also enforces regional quotas, and several of those regions reportedly contain only figures aligned with Ben Sulayem.

“For example,” Soy Motor notes, “there is only one from South America, Fabiana Ecclestone, who supports Ben Sulayem, which means no opponent can field a candidate from that region.”

The situation is similar in Africa, where both eligible officials are said to back the sitting president. Soy Motor concludes: “Game over. Changing the presidency would practically require a revolution in the central committee.”

ID:583226:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1423:
Written by
GMM F1

Click here for more stories about Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Read more about Formula 1
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!