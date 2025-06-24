Wolff sees future for Bottas outside Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas may need to accept that his Formula 1 career could be behind him, according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Although some fans continue to believe the 35-year-old Finn will return to the grid in 2026, Wolff isn't so sure. Bottas, now Mercedes’ reserve driver, has maintained a light-hearted tone on social media - but recent posts have stirred speculation.

In his latest upload, Bottas is seen rubbing the leather seat of a Cadillac road car, teasing: “That’s actually a nice seat.”

When a friend asks if he’d like to take it, he replies, “Not yet.” Many interpreted the exchange as a possible hint that Bottas could join Cadillac’s upcoming Formula 1 project.

The American manufacturer is set to enter the sport as the eleventh team next season.

Wolff, however, hinted that Bottas might need to look beyond F1.

“He has the ambition and talent to return to Formula 1,” Wolff told Bloomberg. “And if that doesn’t work out, he’ll make a career in Le Mans or Indycar or wherever, because he’s that good.”