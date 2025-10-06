Toto Wolff confirms George Russell stay for 2026 after Singapore triumph

Toto Wolff has all but confirmed that George Russell will remain with Mercedes for 2026, ending weeks of speculation following the Briton’s commanding win in Singapore on Sunday.

Russell’s dominant drive from pole appears to have broken the deadlock in protracted contract talks that reportedly involved salary demands, media obligations, and the duration of his new deal.

The 27-year-old is also believed to be seeking a personal management structure separate from the Mercedes camp, contributing to the delay. But after Sunday’s victory, Wolff said the team’s 2026 lineup is now settled, with both Russell and rising Italian star Kimi Antonelli confirmed.

Ralf Schumacher teased the Mercedes boss live on Sky Deutschland: “It’s your own fault, the car is still free for next year.” Wolff smiled: “Yes, but the car is also fast. Don’t worry, we’ll announce something soon.” When pressed by presenter Peter Hardenacke on whether Antonelli’s deal was finalised, Wolff replied: “Yes. Both confirmed.”

Hardenacke laughed: “Both confirmed? Ok, then we’ll take that as it is.” Schumacher added: “Mercedes can save themselves the press release now — he just revealed it exclusively.” Wolff grinned: “Don’t worry, we’ll announce it.”

Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde told Viaplay that Russell’s Singapore display likely earned him a lucrative extension. “I think he’s got a hefty contract waiting for him now,” he said. “If you ask me, Russell and Max (Verstappen) would be a fantastic combination. I think Max wants that too, and probably Russell too, but I doubt it will happen.”

Wolff, meanwhile, continues to keep one eye on 2027 — the year Verstappen could theoretically hit the market again — but praised Russell’s growth since his infamous crash at Marina Bay two years ago. “Yes, I think we’ve seen George have moments like that in the past,” Wolff said. “But not recently — that’s a step forward he’s taken this year too, that these kinds of things don’t happen anymore.”