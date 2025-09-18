Tombazis warns teams over loophole exploits in 2026 shake-up

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis says Formula 1 outfits must not try to push the limits of grey areas in the next major rules overhaul.

He drew on the 2009 double diffuser controversy as a cautionary tale, telling Formula Passion that the FIA is determined to handle things differently this time.

"In that case, there was communication between the FIA and some teams, but not with all of them. That's why there were people who interpreted the rules differently," he explained. "At the same time, it is an absolute priority for us to make the rules understandable for everyone."

Teams have been warned that clever but undisclosed interpretations will not be accepted. "First, we have made it clear to the teams that we will not tolerate anyone exploiting loopholes in the regulations that they have kept secret from us," Tombazis said

. "If a team comes up with a solution based on a certain interpretation of the rules without asking us for clarification, we will never listen to them. If someone develops a 50-50 concept based on an ambiguous interpretation, that would be a disaster for that team."

He also highlighted Mercedes’ DAS steering device from 2020 as another example of risk-taking that will be stamped out. "Then they asked us once they had already done it. They took a risk. We will make sure to avoid similar situations in the future."

To ensure fairness, the FIA will share clarifications with the entire grid. "If teams request any clarification and we believe it is about a less clear grey area, we will ensure that all teams are given the same information," Tombazis said.

He added that the 2026 reset could create a spread in competitiveness. "Not all teams will be ready by 2026," he warned.

"Some will not be at their optimal level, others will have misinterpreted something at the beginning and will have to catch up. It is foreseeable that, in the initial phases, there will be significant fluctuations in performance," he told Virgilio Motori.

Tombazis stressed that the FIA is still ironing out details with manufacturers as simulator work progresses. "We've been reviewing the issues the teams encounter in the simulations and discussing them together to find solutions. It's a process that's nearing completion, but it's not over yet."

And he made clear that on safety matters, the governing body will not compromise. "In sporting and technical aspects, an agreement between the teams is required to modify the regulations, but in terms of safety, no agreement is necessary. If we discovered a risk, we would never allow it to be ignored."