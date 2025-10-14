Teams ‘bluffing’ over 2026 car data frustrates Pirelli

Pirelli is becoming increasingly concerned that Formula 1 teams are not being honest about the performance figures of their 2026 cars.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the Italian tyre supplier has received simulation data from all ten teams, but the range of downforce, top-speed and acceleration values is so inconsistent that engineers suspect deliberate misinformation.

The data is crucial for developing next season’s all-new tyre compounds under the biggest technical overhaul in modern F1, yet insiders believe some teams are “bluffing” to avoid revealing true performance targets.

“If the figures were to be believed, this would indicate enormous pace differences between the cars,” the German magazine reported, noting that Pirelli now faces the risk of either under-engineering tyres that could fail, or overbuilding them and adding unnecessary weight.

Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin said such disparities are typical before major regulation resets. “This is almost always the case when new rules are introduced,” he said. “Those who feel particularly strong may want to downplay their expected performance somewhat.”

But Shovlin also warned against assuming all of it is tactical. “Some teams indicate where they think they’ll be at the end, others indicate where they’re at today," he said.

"The way the rules are written, I don’t think there will be much difference when we all go out on the track together for the first time.”