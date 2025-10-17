Sainz keeping watch on Mercedes seat after Russell extension

Carlos Sainz says he is paying close attention to Mercedes’ evolving driver situation after George Russell’s new deal, a contract widely understood to include exit clauses before 2027.

Carlos Sainz says he is paying close attention to Mercedes’ evolving driver situation after George Russell’s new deal, a contract widely understood to include exit clauses before 2027.

Mercedes this week confirmed that Russell and rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli will stay with the team “into 2026", but several reports suggest the 27-year-old Briton’s new arrangement includes flexibility for both sides and a hefty pay rise to around €35m per year, keeping the door open for a potential Max Verstappen move in 2027.

Russell declined to discuss the precise terms. “Ultimately, everything in Formula 1 is about performance,” he said. “I want to be able to look in the mirror one day and say I couldn’t have done more. My performances are strong, and that will keep me in the sport. My goal is to win races and titles with Mercedes.”

“The contract also makes me happy because Toto could have been a little more stingy,” he smiled. “But what’s done for the team is valued here. I’m happy with all aspects of the contract, but again, the main thing is that I win.”

If Mercedes’ 2026 car underperforms, Russell could in theory move elsewhere, a situation Sainz is already keeping in mind as he assesses his own future.

“I think the performance of the car has an effect on the driver market,” the Williams driver told Spanish media in Austin. “But I also think the performance and contracts of the drivers have an effect too. Next year everyone will want to be aware of how the others are doing.

“Personally, I’m very comfortable and happy where I am, and I have full confidence that Williams will take another step next year. If that’s not the case, we’ll see, but I’m confident and comfortable with my situation.”

Verstappen, asked about Russell’s deal, said he was unconcerned about the details: “Yeah. I don’t need to know. It’s all okay.”