Russell says F1 must not take popularity for granted

George Russell has cautioned Formula 1 against complacency, warning that the sport’s current wave of global popularity could fade just as quickly as it rose.

The Mercedes driver was among several high-profile figures - including Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, other drivers and actor Brad Pitt - attending Monday’s premiere of the new F1-themed Hollywood film in New York.

While F1’s commercial arm, led by Liberty Media and CEO Stefano Domenicali, is thriving, Russell warned that off-track political tensions - particularly involving the FIA - could threaten the sport’s stability.

Despite the climate, he says he has no plans to step down as co-director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA).

"No," Russell told motorsport-total.com. "Because right now, we're riding a wave as a sport - but if you fall off the wave, things can go downhill very quickly.

"So we all need to remain very vigilant and not take Formula 1's current position for granted." Russell, 27, praised the work done to expand F1’s appeal but used a stark analogy to underscore the risks.

"It's like a Jenga tower," he said. "If a single piece falls, the entire structure can collapse. So we mustn't let up now, while we're in this strong position. The upswing can disappear just as unexpectedly as it came. That's why this phase is perhaps more crucial than ever."

On the track, Russell has been in impressive form, taking pole and victory in Montreal - yet his future with Mercedes remains unconfirmed.

UK media reports suggest he may be in serious discussions with Aston Martin about a possible 2026 switch.

Asked about his contract uncertainty, Russell joked he may follow in Valtteri Bottas' footsteps.

"If I don't have a contract next year, I need to bring the income in somehow," he laughed, referring to Bottas' viral nude calendar shoot.