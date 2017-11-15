Nico Rosberg open to fixing Lewis Hamilton friendship

Rosberg open to fixing Hamilton friendship
© AFP
Outgoing world champion Nico Rosberg says that he is open to rekindling his old friendship with Lewis Hamilton.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 09:03 UK

Outgoing world champion Nico Rosberg has said that he is open to rekindling his old friendship with Lewis Hamilton.

As teammates at Mercedes until last year, the pair shared a particularly acrimonious relationship, even though they had been childhood best friends.

"Hamilton and [Valtteri] Bottas are not friends," F1 legend Niki Lauda told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But there is no hate, as there was between Lewis and Nico. It was bad for the team but not for them, because it pushed them to go faster."

Now, with Rosberg at the end of his first year of retirement, the German said that he would be happy to be friends with Hamilton again.

"We were very good friends in the past, but it can happen again in the future," he told the German broadcaster ZDF.

"We're not rivals anymore, I'm completely out of it, so I don't see why we could not get along well after some time."

However, Rosberg admits that he has not even had a phone call with Hamilton in 2017, even though they are apartment neighbours in Monaco.

"We're not at that point yet," the 32-year-old admitted.

However, Rosberg hails the new quadruple world champion Hamilton's driving in 2017, and accepts his unique personality and controversial lifestyle choices.

"He does it his way and I have a lot of respect for that, it's a great quality," he said.

"Lots of people don't like what he does and how he is, which is a matter of opinion, but I think it's cool that he goes his own way."

Hamilton goes into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a 43-point lead over second-placed Sebastian Vettel.

Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Ricciardo not sure Ferrari 'dream' F1 move
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Niki Lauda, Sebastian Vettel, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton: 'New rules to make Formula 1 like driving a bus'
 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner watches on during qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 24, 2012
Christian Horner, Gunther Steiner, defend Liberty's Formula 1 plans
 Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Daniel Ricciardo not sure Ferrari 'dream' Formula 1 move
Rosberg open to fixing Hamilton friendshipVerstappen: 'Renault ran out of engine parts in 2017'Lauda 'worried' about Liberty's F1 visionSao Paulo mayor plays down F1 violenceHamilton 'shaken up' after gunpoint robbery
Bottas not ruling out Hamilton 'team orders'Champion Hamilton caught cold after title winMassa: 'Hamilton as good as Senna, Schumacher'Hamilton to keep sights on Vettel beyond 2017Hamilton determined to ride tax 'storm'
> Mercedes Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes595
2Ferrari455
3Red Bull340
4Force India175
5Renault96
6Williams-Mercedes76
7Haas47
8McLaren24
9Sauber5
10Toro Rosso5
DriversTeamPoints
1Lewis HamiltonMercedes333
2Sebastian VettelFerrari277
3Valtteri BottasMercedes262
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull192
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari178
6Max VerstappenRed Bull148
7Sergio PerezForce India92
8Esteban OconForce India83
9Carlos SainzRenault54
10Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes40
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes36
12Nico HulkenbergRenault34
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Kevin MagnussenHaas19
15Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren13
16Fernando AlonsoMcLaren11
17Jolyon PalmerRenault8
18Pascal WehrleinSauber5
19Daniil KvyatToro Rosso5
20Pierre GaslyToro Rosso0
21Brendon HartleyToro Rosso0
22Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
25Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 