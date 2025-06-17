Montreal misery deepens questions around Stroll’s future

While Fernando Alonso starts to find reasons to smile in 2025, Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll is facing renewed scrutiny following a dismal performance in front of his home crowd in Montreal.

Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, returned from a wrist injury to contest the Canadian Grand Prix - but managed only 18th on the grid and finished dead last in the race.

Alonso, by contrast, qualified sixth and again scored points, continuing a recent upswing in form after a slow start to the season.

"It seems like a habit to be in the points now," Alonso said. "But it's because of good qualifying.

"If we weren't sixth on the grid, we wouldn't be in the points. There were really fast cars in the race - the Williams, the Haas, surprisingly Esteban (Ocon) was in the front positions, also (Nico) Hulkenberg, who is suddenly fighting. If we start 12th or 13th, we won't score."

Stroll’s weekend came as new rumours linked Mercedes’ George Russell with a potential Aston Martin seat in 2026. Russell, who won from pole in Montreal, is yet to be offered a new deal by Mercedes, and speculation has intensified amid whispers that Charles Leclerc may be in talks with the Silver Arrows.

"I'm not talking with anybody else and any teams who have shown interest," Russell said. "I have been quite open to say my intentions are to stay with Mercedes."

In the meantime, questions swirl about Stroll's future - especially as reports continue to suggest his wrist injury may have stemmed from a frustrated outburst in Barcelona.

When asked about his form, the 26-year-old Canadian was downbeat.

"We're slow," he told Le Journal de Montreal. "And I think that will also be the case in Austria because the car has characteristics that never improve.

"The problems that limit my driving don't change. It's not going to get better. It will probably be like this again and again."

Stroll admitted Alonso appears to be coping better with the current machinery.

"I don't really feel any change in the car," he said. "Maybe Fernando feels something because he's getting good results. I don't know, I was just very slow."