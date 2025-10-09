Mercedes reject claims of 'flexi-wing' trick after Singapore

Mercedes have brushed aside claims that their unexpected triumph in Singapore was helped by a flexible front-wing concept, amid ongoing debate over the legality of such designs this season.

Although the FIA introduced stricter front-wing load tests earlier in the year, onboard footage from George Russell’s pole-winning and race-winning car drew attention from analysts, including Sky Italia’s Matteo Bobbi.

"They've changed the point where the downforce is generated, and seeing how much it flexes shows the speed advantage and the migration of downforce," Bobbi observed.

Mercedes, however, maintain their car fully complies with the regulations. A team engineer told Auto Motor und Sport that "the front-wing issue is overrated", adding: "The rules are clear, and the FIA hasn't raised any objections since."

Russell, who controlled the race from pole position, admitted even he was surprised by the outcome at Marina Bay. "If I were to make a list of all the races I thought we could win this year, this would probably be right at the bottom," he said.

Team principal Toto Wolff added that the squad’s uptick in form may stem from halting upgrades to the 2025 machine. "It seems to be helping us somehow, not having to constantly change the car," he smiled.