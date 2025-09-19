Illness sweeps through F1 paddock in Baku

Talk of a virus spreading in the Formula 1 paddock has surfaced in Baku, with reports of several members of the community feeling unwell.

George Russell was already absent on Thursday, with Mercedes confirming he had remained at his hotel. "Unfortunately, George won't be at track today because he's feeling unwell and resting up ahead of tomorrow's track action," the team said.

Speculation grew that a sickness is making its way through the paddock after also striking guests at a hotel used by a number of F1 personnel. Valtteri Bottas is thought to be on call in case Russell cannot take part in the Azerbaijan GP weekend.