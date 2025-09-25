Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner exclusively tells Sports Mole what he thinks George Russell can achieve in the future following his podium finish at the Azerbaijan GP.

Mercedes star George Russell has the 'potential' to become a Formula 1 world champion, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has told Sports Mole.

The current focus is on Russell's compatriot, Lando Norris, who is embroiled in a title fight with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, while Max Verstappen is threatening to mount a late charge from third position.

Russell is 112 points behind championship leader Piastri in fourth position, although that gap is a reflection of McLaren's dominance rather than the Briton's performances.

In fact, Russell has largely impressed in his Mercedes this season, comfortably outperforming his rookie teammate, Kimi Antonelli, by collecting a race win in Canada and seven podiums.

Russell achieved the most recent of those seven podium finishes in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, finishing in second place behind Verstappen around the streets of Baku.

Steiner tips Russell for F1 world championship glory

But while he continues to maximise his car's performance, the 27-year-old is no closer to achieving his ultimate dream of becoming a Formula 1 world champion.

However, Steiner, who led the Haas F1 team from 2016 to 2023, believes that Russell has all the requirements to become a world champion if he has the right machinery at his disposal.

"I see George as a potential world champion if he gets in the right car," Steiner exclusively told Sports Mole. "I mean, it’s always the same old story. You need to be in the right place at the right time and have the best car, or one of the best cars to be able to be a world champion.

"Everything needs to come together. But will he be a dominating world champion, like for example, Max Verstappen could be? Maybe not.

"But in the right car, George will hold his own and can win a championship. He’s a very good driver. I respect George a lot."

Is Russell championship material?

Russell spent the fledgling stages of his F1 career honing his career further down the grid with Williams.

After stepping in for Lewis Hamilton at the 2020 Sahkhir Grand Prix, Russell made the jump up to become a permanent Mercedes driver from the start of the 2022 season.

The man from King's Lynn finished above Hamilton in two of the three seasons they were teammates, before the seven-time world champion made the switch to Ferrari.

Unfortunately for Russell, his promotion to Mercedes coincided with a major rule change in 2022, which the team have struggled to master, unlike Red Bull and McLaren.

Russell is currently out of contract at the end of the year, but he is widely expected to sign a new deal with Mercedes, who will be aiming to deliver a strong car with another significant regulation change in 2026.

If given the tools, Russell could be one of the drivers to watch in the championship battle next year.

Guenther Steiner was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Lottoland.