Hamilton: 'New rules to make F1 like driving a bus'

Lewis Hamilton: 'New rules to make Formula 1 like driving a bus'

Lewis Hamilton says that next year's cars will be like driving "a bus".
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 08:37 UK

Lewis Hamilton has said that next year's cars will be like driving "a bus".

The quadruple world champion is referring to the rule change from four engines per driver to just three next year, and the mandatory addition of heavy 'Halo' devices.

Already, Hamilton's Mercedes boss Niki Lauda told La Gazzetta dello Sport this week that Halo is akin to "protecting the drivers as though they are babies", and the Brit said that he is ruing the rule change that will require drivers to be even more careful with engine mileage in 2018.

"It will definitely be worse," he is quoted as saying by Tuttosport. "We will be forced to drive like endurance drivers.

"Already we have all of this fuel, then with the arrival of Halo it will be like driving a bus.

"The cars will be as heavy as a Nascar, the braking distances will be longer, it's certainly not what we want as drivers. That's not how to make the most of our potential."

The 2017 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend.

