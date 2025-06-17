Gasly unsure how Renault CEO exit will affect Alpine

Pierre Gasly admits it’s unclear how Renault CEO Luca de Meo’s surprise resignation will affect the Alpine Formula 1 team.

Pierre Gasly admits it’s unclear how Renault CEO Luca de Meo’s surprise resignation will affect the Alpine Formula 1 team.

De Meo’s exit next month adds to a period of prolonged instability for the Enstone-based squad, which has seen regular leadership changes over recent years.

Just a year ago, de Meo appointed Flavio Briatore as his personal executive advisor to the F1 project - a move that gave Briatore growing influence, particularly following the departure of former team principal Oliver Oakes.

However, after the Canadian Grand Prix, Briatore downplayed the impact of the change.

"Nothing," he said, when asked if de Meo’s departure would affect the Formula 1 operation. Alpine’s lead driver Pierre Gasly, though, responded with more caution.

"I have a very good relationship with Luca," he told L’Equipe. "He's the one who brought me into the team.

"He's an inspiring person, so the first reaction is that I'm sad to see him go."

Gasly is already under contract through 2026 - the year Alpine will switch to Mercedes gearboxes and customer engines, ending Renault’s long-standing presence as a works F1 engine supplier.

That controversial move was spearheaded by de Meo himself.

"As a team, even if everything is not at its best, there are positive things happening at the factory," Gasly said. "We have to keep this dynamic for 2026 because the performances could be really different. We have to keep that in mind."

Gasly, who also attended the New York premiere of the upcoming F1-themed film on Monday, said he now expects internal discussions to clarify the team’s future direction.

"I need to sit down with the management to discuss and find out what this means for the team," he said.