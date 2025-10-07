Gasly brands Alpine 'too slow' after 'boring' Singapore race

Pierre Gasly says his Alpine was so uncompetitive in Singapore that the race was "boring" and "not fun to drive."

Pierre Gasly says his Alpine was so uncompetitive in Singapore that the race was "boring" and "not fun to drive."

The Frenchman started from the pitlane after a qualifying failure and finished second to last, admitting to Krone Zeitung that he spent the entire race stuck in traffic.

"Starting from the pitlane, stuck behind the rear wing of another car for 50 laps, simply a boring race," he said. When asked about the extreme heat and humidity of Singapore, Gasly replied with sarcasm.

"It was fine. We were too slow for it to be physically demanding," he said. "It's just not fun to drive like this at the moment. We're just not competitive enough to really fight. It's just frustrating."

Alpine’s form has now slumped for several races, with the team failing to score points since Belgium. "To be honest, the last few weekends just haven't been good enough. Overall, it feels like we're not getting it right," Gasly admitted.

Despite management changes at Enstone and hopes of improvement with Mercedes engines from 2026, Gasly’s frustration is growing.

"You still try," he said. "You try to put pressure on the car in front of you and force it into making a mistake. That's all you can do."

Gasly crossed the line 19th, ahead only of Nico Hulkenberg, who spun his Sauber. "Now we need to sit down with the team, discuss some things, and work on them together," he added. "Austin should suit us better as a track."