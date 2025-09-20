Fornaroli admits F1 talks as Alpine weighs 2026 choice

Leonardo Fornaroli has confirmed he is already in discussions with Formula 1 teams about 2026, as Alpine’s driver line-up continues to stir speculation.

"My manager and I are doing a great job and are starting to hold discussions with F1 teams for next year," the Formula 2 championship leader told Sky Italia in Baku. "I, however, am focused on the end of this season, with the goal of winning."

The 20-year-old Italian has been linked with Alpine, where Flavio Briatore is assessing candidates to race alongside Pierre Gasly in 2026.

The rumour mill also fired up in Baku over Mercedes potentially placing Kimi Antonelli at Williams, which could pave the way for Carlos Sainz to join George Russell at Brackley, but Sky Italia’s Roberto Chinchero doubts Antonelli is on the move.

He said: "He has a contract with Brackley, and I don't think there will be any problems, especially if he gets good results in the next races, and the Williams option also seems difficult to me."

Briatore also suggested outsiders like Fornaroli or Antonelli are not under consideration. "It's a choice between Franco (Colapinto) and Paul (Aron)," he said. "I have to figure out which of them is the best choice for the team. I need another race or two to make a decision."

