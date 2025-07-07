Flavio Briatore shuts down Bottas replacement talk

© Getty Images

Jul.7 (GMM) Flavio Briatore has pushed back against mounting speculation that Valtteri Bottas is being lined up to replace Franco Colapinto at Alpine later this season. At Silverstone, both Bottas and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff acknowledged that conversations had taken place with Briatore—who recently returned to Alpine in an influential management role—about a potential mid-season switch. But when confronted with the rumour, the 75-year-old Italian was blunt. "I have no such information," he told Viaplay. "Absolutely not." Despite Colapinto's continued struggles—including another Q1 crash at the British GP—Briatore insists no driver changes are currently being planned. "He is a good driver," Briatore said of Bottas. "But right now we have our own guys. "If we change, I will tell you." While a short-term Alpine deal has been suggested, the more likely option for Bottas remains a full-time return in 2026 with the incoming Cadillac F1 team. Behind the scenes at Silverstone, Bottas is believed to have held talks with both Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon and CEO Dan Towriss. "I've known Valtteri for a long time," Lowdon confirmed. "I like him a lot. "He's fast, and he's one of the drivers we're talking to. He's on our list." Meanwhile, Finnish commentator and former racing driver Toni Vilander believes Bottas should avoid any short-term opportunities that might arise. "I wouldn't go for a half-season," he warned. "There's a big risk that the car won't suit the driver in terms of style or requirements. "Getting used to it takes many weekends, while judgements are already being made. We've seen situations like this that have ended careers."]]>

