Contract clouds linger as Russell delivers Mercedes boost

George Russell’s pole position heroics in Singapore came against a continuing backdrop of uncertainty about his future with Mercedes.

The British driver has yet to finalise a new deal for 2026, and Italian commentator Leo Turrini suggested that may have been the spark behind his standout lap.

"Not having a job guarantee has launched George towards a sensational qualifying session," he told Sky Italia. "His contract hasn't been signed yet, he's now done something extraordinary." Talk of tension between Russell and team boss Toto Wolff has rippled through the paddock, but Wolff insists the contract talks are close to completion.

When asked whether it was a matter of “days, hours or minutes”, the Austrian grinned: "Something like that." Russell said he’s simply being deliberate. "When you reach a certain stage in your career, these things have to be done right," he explained.

"Every time you renew a contract, it's the most important one of your life. There’s nothing to worry about, it’ll get done when it gets done."

Pressed on whether he was driving a hard bargain, Russell laughed. "How many of these questions? You keep on going! No, I don't think so. It's just about finding something that's fair, mutually beneficial. Some drivers have more leverage, some less. But as I said, nothing new to report. I’ll tell you once there is."

While Russell’s deal remains unsigned, speculation surrounding Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes seat for 2026 has cooled. Wolff, who had previously been critical, now sounds protective of the 19-year-old Italian again.

"All the other drivers have gotten used to these cars, but for him, it's only his first year," he said. "Next year everyone starts from scratch again, and I think he's doing a good job."

Asked about his earlier stern remarks, Wolff admitted: "It worked to get him fired up." Antonelli himself agreed, telling L’Equipe: "I needed a kick in the butt." The youngster also confessed to a costly mistake in qualifying.

"I felt good in Q1 and Q2 and knew I could fight for pole," he said. "I wasn't clear-headed, I exceeded the limits of the car and its grip. I was more sideways than straight, which is a shame because at least the front row was achievable."

Elsewhere in the paddock, several other driver futures remain unresolved. Yuki Tsunoda continues to face scrutiny from Dr Helmut Marko.

"He needs to get closer to Max (Verstappen)," Marko said in Singapore, returning to a familiar criticism after weeks of more positive feedback.

Tsunoda insisted equipment differences were not to blame. "The only update is to the front wing, so I don't think that makes a big difference," he said. "The areas where I was lacking today were areas that should have improved, so I'll see how it goes from here."

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, meanwhile, is enduring a bruising weekend, crashing twice at a key point in his contract discussions. At Alpine, new team boss Steve Nielsen said rookie Franco Colapinto has impressed recently but that a decision on his future will take time.

"Franco had a difficult start, but it’s equalised now," he said. "He’s had the measure of Pierre (Gasly) in the last few races, which is good. "We don’t know where that trend will end, we’ll make our decision on Franco and whoever else is in the frame when we have to. But we’re a few races away from that yet."