Colapinto safe for rest of 2025 - Renault Argentina

Jul.14 (GMM) Franco Colapinto may be able to breathe a sigh of relief, as it appears his Alpine race seat is safe for the remainder of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Speculation has been swirling that Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore has lost patience with the Argentine rookie, whose adaptation to F1 has been challenging. Reports suggest Briatore has been considering replacing him with either Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas or former Alpine racer Jack Doohan.

Despite the rumours, 21-year-old Colapinto appeared unfazed during the Silverstone weekend, stating he's "not really" worried — and it now seems that confidence was justified.

Colapinto is strongly supported by corporate Argentina, including Renault Argentina, part of Alpine’s parent company.

When asked by streaming broadcaster Lovest whether Colapinto's seat is secure beyond just a few more races, Renault Argentina CEO Pablo Sibilla replied: "Yes, end of year."

Sibilla also revealed that an Alpine Formula 1 exhibition event is being planned for Argentina, with Colapinto expected to feature.

"We can't say yet because we don't know the numbers," he said. "But Franco could be part of the mix."

He added that it’s unclear whether Colapinto will drive a Formula 1 car or a road-going Alpine model at the demonstration. "It could be both, or just one," Sibilla smiled.

"What is clear is that when you hold an event of that magnitude, you have to manage the crowds well, as you have a responsibility as a brand."

Sibilla admitted that the event still lacks a set budget. "Bringing an F1 car costs a lot of money," he said, confirming that the exhibition is slated for "the last quarter of the year, on some nice street in the city of Buenos Aires."

As for Colapinto’s focus, he added: "The absolute priority for all of us is for Franco to be focused on the season. While the season is on, there's no room for discussion."]]>

