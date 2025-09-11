Briatore sets October deadline on Colapinto decision

Flavio Briatore says Alpine will resolve Franco Colapinto’s future by the end of October, with continuity the favoured outcome despite the rookie’s struggles.

Flavio Briatore says Alpine will resolve Franco Colapinto’s future by the end of October, with continuity the favoured outcome despite the rookie’s struggles.

The 75-year-old Italian, who effectively runs the Enstone squad, told Agence France-Presse that keeping the current pairing could be the best path forward.

“The team needs stability, and the possibility of keeping the same two drivers is part of that stability,” he explained.

Alpine confirmed Pierre Gasly on a new deal through 2028 at Monza, with Briatore hailing the Frenchman’s role.

“He’s one of the best drivers and one of the pillars of the project,” he said. “He’s part of the family and wants to win with us.”

On Colapinto, Briatore added: “At the moment, we haven’t decided yet, but normally, stability means keeping them both. The most important thing is to make a car that performs.”

Alpine will no longer run its own Renault-built engine from 2026, instead taking Mercedes customer power, a switch Briatore sees as essential.

“In 2026, we will have an engine like the others. It may or may not be better, but we will no longer have the excuses we have now with the engine,” he said. “Honestly, we thought we’d be much better this year.

"The engine we have is really a big handicap. Especially now that the 20 cars are within a second of each other. With two tenths less, you can find yourself from sixth to seventeenth place.”

Bottom of the constructors’ table in 2025, Alpine has chosen to sacrifice the current campaign for its ’26 project.

“Alpine doesn’t have the capacity to develop the 2025 car and make the new car for 2026. At some point, you have to make choices,” Briatore admitted. Still, he dismissed doubts about Renault’s long-term support.

“The finances are there with the support of Renault and our sponsors. The wind tunnel and the engineers are working well. We have everything we need to do this, and we must do it,” he said.

“We can make the podium next year. We have the potential to be in the top six and even the top four if everything goes well. I didn’t come back to play the tourist.”

Briatore, who guided Renault to the 2005 and 2006 titles, also underlined new CEO Francois Provost’s backing.

“Francois Provost wants a competitive team, and I guarantee we’ll be there next year. That means finishing on the podium, being in the top six or seven. From the commercial side to the technical side, everyone is very motivated.”