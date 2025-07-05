Bottas open to 2025 Alpine stint amid Cadillac interest

Jul.5 (GMM) Valtteri Bottas has confirmed that discussions have taken place with both Alpine and Cadillac as he works toward a potential return to the Formula 1 grid.

The Finnish driver, who has ten grands prix victories to his name, remains on the scene in 2025 as Mercedes' official reserve driver—and could secure a full-time seat in 2026 with the new Cadillac entry.

But last weekend in Austria, it emerged that Bottas might be called upon earlier. Reports revealed that his team boss, Toto Wolff, was approached by Flavio Briatore for a private 30-minute meeting.

The topic: a potential deal for Bottas to replace Briatore’s struggling rookie driver Franco Colapinto at Alpine, which currently sits last in the constructors’ standings.

"Yes, you could say that," Bottas confirmed to Viaplay when asked if he’d been in contact with Briatore.

"He first showed interest through Toto."

Some speculate that Briatore sees Bottas as a way to both score short-term points and forge stronger ties with Mercedes, as Alpine prepares to become a Mercedes customer team in 2026.

"A short stint somewhere - will that help me in any way?" Bottas mused. "I don't know. The focus is really on 2026 onwards.

"I believe that there will probably be more talk about next year than this year."

The 35-year-old hinted that his preference may lie with Cadillac, whose team boss Graeme Lowdon is present at Silverstone for driver meetings over the British GP weekend.

"The situation is that discussions have taken place," Bottas said.

"It's just talk and discussions. I've learned, especially last year, that nothing is certain in this sport until the names are on paper.

"At the moment, we are exploring all the options."

One of those options could include a short-term Alpine drive for the remainder of 2025, with no commitment beyond that.

"I'm ready to jump in the car at any point," Bottas declared.]]>

