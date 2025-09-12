Adidas’ Audi sponsorship smaller than Mercedes deal

Adidas will spend less on its new partnership with Audi than on its existing Formula 1 sponsorship with Mercedes.

Earlier this week, Audi and Adidas confirmed a multi-year agreement making the German sportswear giant the official apparel partner of the future Audi F1 team, which will debut in 2026 after absorbing Sauber.

Bild newspaper reports the deal is worth about EUR 25 million a year - five million less than Adidas pays Mercedes under a contract that began before the 2025 season.

“No wonder,” the tabloid noted, “given that the Stuttgart marque has been one of the top teams in Formula 1 in recent years, winning seven drivers’ and eight constructors’ titles between 2014 and 2021.”

Still, the tie-up is a major boost for Audi as it prepares to enter the grid as a full works operation. A global Adidas-Audi F1 collection of clothing, footwear and accessories will launch in February 2026, ahead of the new team’s first race.

“Audi and Adidas share a long history in elite sports,” said Audi CEO Gernot Dollner. “Together, we now want to make a breakthrough in the premier class.”

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden added: “Bringing the four rings and three stripes to the paddock in 2026 is a new chapter in motorsport. We can’t wait.”