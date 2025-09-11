[monks data]
Wrexham AFC
Championship
Sep 13, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
QPR logo

Wrexham
vs.
QPRQueens Park Rangers

Preview: Wrexham vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Wrexham vs QPR - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Wrexham and Queens Park Rangers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wrexham will be looking to claim a third consecutive win in all competitons when they welcome Queens Park Rangers to the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the R's will be eyeing back-to-back victories after getting the better of Charlton Athletic in their most recent Championship outing. 


Match preview

After achieving three consecutive promotions, Wrexham made an underwhelming start to their Championship campaign, losing to Southampton and West Bromwich Albion before settling for a 2-2 draw in their home meeting with Sheffield Wednesday. 

However, Wrexham finally ended their wait for their first league win of the season before the international break, claiming a 2-0 victory over Millwall just four days after beating Preston North End in the second round of the EFL Cup. 

Kieffer Moore broke the deadlock against the Lions, before Lewis O'Brien added a second to ensure Wrexham left The Den with all three points.

Phil Parkinson would have been pleased to see his team pick up their first clean sheet of the season, especially as they had conceded at least two goals in their opening three Championship matches. 

The Wrexham boss will now be challenging his side to clinch their first home win of the Championship campaign, with the Red Dragons looking to discover the sort of form that saw them win 16, draw five and lose two of their 23 home matches in League One last term.

They will at least fancy their chances of troubling the scorers, considering they are one of nine teams that are yet to draw a blank in the second tier this term. 

Queens Park Rangers head coach Julien Stephan on August 2, 2025

Julien Stephan experienced a difficult start to his tenure as QPR boss, with his first four competitive matches producing one draw and three defeats.

The R's played out a 1-1 scoreline in their league opener against Preston North End, before they lost 3-2 to Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Cup first round.

That proved to be the first of three consecutive away defeats, as QPR went on to lose their next two league matches, including an embarrassing 7-1 loss against Coventry City. 

After shipping seven goals in 66 minutes, QPR showed great character to bounce back in their final outing before the international break, which saw Paul Smyth, Koki Saito and Richard Kone all find the net in a 3-1 home win over Charlton. 

The West London club will now be looking to build upon that result by recording back-to-back league victories for the first time since January. 

QPR have not faced Wrexham since March 2004, but they may still be able to draw some inspiration from the fact they have won each of the previous three head-to-head meetings, including a 2-0 win on their last trip to the Racecourse Ground in September 2003. 

Wrexham Championship form:

L L D W

Wrexham form (all competitions):

L W L D W W

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

D L L W

Queens Park Rangers form (all competitions):

D L L L W


Team News

Kieffer Moore in action for Wrexham on August 9, 2025

Wrexham are unable to call upon goalkeeper Danny Ward, who is expected to be out for around four months after he suffered a dislocated elbow in the win over Millwall before the international break. 

Ollie Rathbone, Nathan Broadhead, Josh Windass and George Thomas are making progress in their injury recoveries, but it remains to be seen whether any of the quartet will be ready for the weekend. 

Ben Sheaf, Issa Kabore, and Dominic Hyam could all have roles to play on Saturday after joining the Red Dragons on transfer deadline day. 

As for the R's, they are unable to call upon the injured quartet of Ziyad Larkeche, Jake Clarke-Salter, Michael Frey and Kwame Poku

Saito is pushing for a starting berth after coming off the bench to score against Charlton in his first game since returning to the club. 

Fellow summer signing, Kone, will continue to lead the line, with the striker looking to score in a third consecutive game. 

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Coady, Hyam, Doyle; Longman, O'Brien, James, Dobson, Cacace; Hardie, Moore

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Walsh; Dunne, Mbengue, Morrison, Norrington-Davies; Varane, Madsen, Saito, Vale, Smyth; Kone


SM words green background

We say: Wrexham 2-1 Queens Park Rangers


Wrexham are yet to win at home in the Championship this season, but we think that could change on Saturday because while QPR beat Charlton Athletic at Loftus Road before the international break, they have lost each of their three competitive away games this term. 

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581311:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8386:
Written by
Ben Sully
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Ben Sheaf Danny Ward Dominic Hyam George Thomas Issa Kabore Jake Clarke-Salter Josh Windass Julien Stephan Kieffer Moore Koki Saito Kwame Poku Lewis O'Brien Michael Frey Nathan Broadhead Paul Smyth Phil Parkinson Richard Kone Ziyad Larkeche Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!