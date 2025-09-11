Preview: Wrexham vs QPR - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Wrexham and Queens Park Rangers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wrexham will be looking to claim a third consecutive win in all competitons when they welcome Queens Park Rangers to the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the R's will be eyeing back-to-back victories after getting the better of Charlton Athletic in their most recent Championship outing.

Match preview

After achieving three consecutive promotions, Wrexham made an underwhelming start to their Championship campaign, losing to Southampton and West Bromwich Albion before settling for a 2-2 draw in their home meeting with Sheffield Wednesday.

However, Wrexham finally ended their wait for their first league win of the season before the international break, claiming a 2-0 victory over Millwall just four days after beating Preston North End in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Kieffer Moore broke the deadlock against the Lions, before Lewis O'Brien added a second to ensure Wrexham left The Den with all three points.

Phil Parkinson would have been pleased to see his team pick up their first clean sheet of the season, especially as they had conceded at least two goals in their opening three Championship matches.

The Wrexham boss will now be challenging his side to clinch their first home win of the Championship campaign, with the Red Dragons looking to discover the sort of form that saw them win 16, draw five and lose two of their 23 home matches in League One last term.

They will at least fancy their chances of troubling the scorers, considering they are one of nine teams that are yet to draw a blank in the second tier this term.

Julien Stephan experienced a difficult start to his tenure as QPR boss, with his first four competitive matches producing one draw and three defeats.

The R's played out a 1-1 scoreline in their league opener against Preston North End, before they lost 3-2 to Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Cup first round.

That proved to be the first of three consecutive away defeats, as QPR went on to lose their next two league matches, including an embarrassing 7-1 loss against Coventry City.

After shipping seven goals in 66 minutes, QPR showed great character to bounce back in their final outing before the international break, which saw Paul Smyth, Koki Saito and Richard Kone all find the net in a 3-1 home win over Charlton.

The West London club will now be looking to build upon that result by recording back-to-back league victories for the first time since January.

QPR have not faced Wrexham since March 2004, but they may still be able to draw some inspiration from the fact they have won each of the previous three head-to-head meetings, including a 2-0 win on their last trip to the Racecourse Ground in September 2003.

Wrexham Championship form:

L L D W

Wrexham form (all competitions):

L W L D W W

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

D L L W

Queens Park Rangers form (all competitions):

D L L L W

Team News

Wrexham are unable to call upon goalkeeper Danny Ward, who is expected to be out for around four months after he suffered a dislocated elbow in the win over Millwall before the international break.

Ollie Rathbone, Nathan Broadhead, Josh Windass and George Thomas are making progress in their injury recoveries, but it remains to be seen whether any of the quartet will be ready for the weekend.

Ben Sheaf, Issa Kabore, and Dominic Hyam could all have roles to play on Saturday after joining the Red Dragons on transfer deadline day.

As for the R's, they are unable to call upon the injured quartet of Ziyad Larkeche, Jake Clarke-Salter, Michael Frey and Kwame Poku.

Saito is pushing for a starting berth after coming off the bench to score against Charlton in his first game since returning to the club.

Fellow summer signing, Kone, will continue to lead the line, with the striker looking to score in a third consecutive game.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Coady, Hyam, Doyle; Longman, O'Brien, James, Dobson, Cacace; Hardie, Moore

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Walsh; Dunne, Mbengue, Morrison, Norrington-Davies; Varane, Madsen, Saito, Vale, Smyth; Kone

We say: Wrexham 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Wrexham are yet to win at home in the Championship this season, but we think that could change on Saturday because while QPR beat Charlton Athletic at Loftus Road before the international break, they have lost each of their three competitive away games this term.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Written by Ben Sully

