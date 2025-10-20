Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Championship clash between Wrexham and Oxford United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wrexham will be aiming to end a four-game winless run when they welcome Oxford United to the Racecourse Stadium for Wednesday's Championship encounter.

Meanwhile, the U's will be looking to claim a second successive victory after getting the better of Derby County at the weekend.

Match preview

Wrexham enter the midweek round of fixtures in 18th position after winning two, drawing four and losing four of their 10 league matches.

The Red Dragons have failed to win their last four matches since beating Reading 3-0 in the EFL Cup third round in September 23.

Phil Parkinson's side played out three consecutive draws before they fell to a narrow 1-0 loss in Saturday's away meeting with Stoke City, as they failed to find the net for the first time in the Championship this season.

After experiencing disappointment at the bet365 Stadium, Wrexham will now return to the Racecourse Ground where they drawn three and lost five of their five home league matches.

As a result, they are one of five teams yet to win a Championship home game this term, which will be a cause for concern ahead of their first meeting with Oxford since losing 2-1 in an FA Cup tie in December 2013.

Wrexham will have to improve defensively if they are to enjoy success on home turf, having shipped 10 goals across their five Championship outings at the Racecourse Ground - only Sheffield Wednesday have conceded more at home ahead of matchday 11.

Oxford have won two, drawn three and lost five of their 10 league matches, leaving them a point behind Wrexham in 19th position and two points clear of the bottom three.

The U's may be operating in the lower reaches of the second tier, but they should head to North Wales in high spirits after ending a three-game winless run in Saturday's meeting with Derby County at The Kassam Stadium.

Stanley Mills's first-half effort proved to be enough to secure Oxford's first home league win of the season at the fifth time of asking.

Buoyed by Saturday's success, the U's will now be looking to record back-to-back Championship victories for the first time since beating Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town in consecutive games in January.

Oxford may have beaten Wrexham in the FA Cup 12 years ago, but they have failed to win their last 12 Football League meetings with the Red Dragons since picking up a 2-0 victory in March 1983 (D3, L9).

Gary Rowett will be desperate for his team offer a goal threat throughout the entirety of the contest, having seen his side scored just two of their 11 league goals in the second half this season.

Wrexham Championship form:

L W D D D L

Wrexham form (all competitions):

W W D D D L

Oxford United Championship form:

D W L D L W

Team News

The hosts remain without the injured quartet of Jay Rodriguez, Andy Cannon, Harry Ashfield and Danny Ward.

Midfielder George Thomason will have to be assessed after he sat out Saturday's narrow away defeat to Stoke.

Liberato Cacace and Nathan Broadhead could come into Parkinson's thinking after coming off the bench to play around half an hour at the weekend.

As for the visitors, experienced attacker Matt Phillips remains unavailable for selection, having missed the last five matches with a thigh problem.

Ciaron Brown returned from a six-month injury layoff to play the duration of Saturday's win, but there could be temptation to manage his playing time which could open the door for Sam Long to return to the lineup.

Rowett is expected to keep faith with forward Nik Prelec, who will be looking to add to the solitary goal he has scored since arriving on loan from Cagliari in the summer.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, O'Brien, Cacace; Windass, Broadhead; Moore

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Spencer, Helik, Long, Currie; Mills, De Keersmaecker, Vaulks, Brannagan, Dembele; Prelec

We say: Wrexham 1-1 Oxford United

Oxford may have lost three of their five away league games this season, but they are set to face a Wrexham side thatyo are still searching for their first home victory of the Championship campaign, and with that in mind, we think the U's will do enough to hold their hosts to a score draw on Wednesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully

