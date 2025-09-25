Preview: Wrexham vs Derby - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Wrexham and Derby County, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

On a mission to record their third straight win across all competitions, Wrexham welcome Derby County to The Racecourse Ground on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

The Red Dragons picked up an EFL Cup success over lowly Reading earlier in the week, whilst the Rams' most recent action saw them lose out to Preston North End.

Match preview

Following a worrying three-game winless run at the beginning of the Championship term, Wrexham are now in the midst of a spell of just the single defeat in their last six matches across all competitions, a streak which includes EFL Cup triumphs earlier this week.

The Red Dragons proudly booked their place in the last 16 of the major competition with little fuss on Tuesday night, when a pair of second-half strikes from Wales international Nathan Broadhead were enough to see off the attentions of League One outfit Reading.

Focusing back on second-tier matters, Wrexham have enjoyed a steady start on their return to this level after collecting seven points from their opening six contests, meaning that Saturday's hosts sit 16th in the Championship table, two points above the drop zone.

Looking to compete in the upper echelons of the division immediately following automatic promotion from the third tier last season, Phil Parkinson's men spent handsomely to bring Championship experts to the playing ranks such as Ben Sheaf and the aforementioned Broadhead.

Rather surprisingly, Wrexham have struggled at The Racecourse Ground at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign, earning just the single point across three league matches at the venue, conceding six goals across defeats to West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers.

Under the steady leadership of former Birmingham City head coach John Eustace, Derby County look set for a season of significant struggle at the foot of the Championship proceedings, with Saturday's visitors suffering a sobering defeat in the East Midlands last weekend.

After the jubilation of an away success at Midlands rivals West Brom earlier in the month, the Rams were unable to make to back-to-back successes in the Championship last time out, when a first-half Alfie Devine goal was enough to earn victory for Preston at Pride Park.

Enjoying just the single win from their last six matches across all competitions, Eustace's troops have slumped down to 22nd spot in the second-tier rankings, already six points behind rivals Leicester City, who are currently occupying fourth in the standings.

Following a nightmare 24-month spell at Kenilworth Road which saw back-to-back Luton Town relegations, Carlton Morris was handed a Championship lifeline by the Rams over the summer and has already started to repay the faith shown, with the 29-year-old netting on four occasions in six league appearances.

Despite their worrying form of late, Derby have shown the ability to compete admirably on the road, earning results at the bases of Ipswich Town and West Brom, whilst also equalising in an EFL Cup clash with Premier League Burnley at Turf Moor in August.

Wrexham Championship form: L L D W L W

Wrexham form (all competitions): D W W L W W

Derby County Championship form: L L D L W L

Derby County form (all competitions): L D L D W L

Team News

A former Claret and prolific Championship goalscorer, Wrexham striker Jay Rodriguez is currently occupying a spot in the medical room due to a lack of fitness.

Switching from recently-relegated Leicester over the course of the summer, goalkeeper Ward has been sidelined recently due to concussion protocol.

A key fixture for Empoli in Serie A last season, Liberato Cacace's impression-making ability in North Wales has been limited by a hamstring injury so far.

Derby have a number of defence-based issues on the sidelines, including Corey Blackett-Taylor and Curtis Nelson, with both out of action.

On loan in the Championship once again this term, Liverpool youngster Owen Beck is unable to feature for the Rams owing to a hamstring strain.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo, Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, Sheaf, Longman; Windass, O'Brien, Moore

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Sanderson, Clarke, Forsyth; Johnston, Travis, Adams, Elder; Clark, Brereton-Diaz, Morris

We say: Wrexham 1-0 Derby County

Typically strong at their North Wales base, Wrexham will be confident of earning victory over basement dwellers Derby this weekend.

The Rams produced lacklustre display in the defeat to Preston and we are expecting that sobering theme to continue at The Racecourse Ground.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email