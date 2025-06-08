Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Wales could line up for Monday's World Cup qualifying clash with Belgium.

Wales boss Craig Bellamy will hope that his squad can continue their fine goalscoring form when they take on Belgium on Monday in a World Cup qualifier.

Striker Kieffer Moore's place in the XI can be pencilled in given he has been a vital part of the Welsh squad for years, and Fulham attacker Harry Wilson may be stationed in a supportive role behind him.

Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson is also likely to start on the right flank - his pace could prove threatening - while Sorba Thomas may play on the left flank.

Centre-back Ethan Ampadu has been utilised in midfield before, and he may be joined in a double pivot by Josh Sheehan on Monday.

In defence, it would not be surprising to see Neco Williams and Connor Roberts be stationed on the left and right of a four-man backline.

It should be noted that Williams is a doubt due to an ankle injury, though Bellamy was hopeful that the defender would be available for selection.

Joe Rodon and Ben Davies could feature in the heart of defence as centre-backs, and the duo may be tasked with protecting goalkeeper Karl Darlow against Belgium.

Wales possible starting lineup: Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Ampadu, Sheehan; Johnson, Wilson, Thomas; Moore

Click here to see how Belgium could line up on Monday.

No Data Analysis info