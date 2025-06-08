Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Wales could line up for Monday's World Cup qualifying clash with Belgium.

Belgium could make two changes to their midfield line up when the face visitors Wales in a World Cup qualifier on Monday.

Boss Rudi Garcia started Nicolas Raskin and Hans Vanaken in a midfield trio alongside Kevin De Bruyne last time out against North Macedonia on Friday, and while the latter is certain to start, it would not be surprising to see the former pair drop out.

Perhaps fans can expect Aston Villa teammates Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans to come into the XI to provide the team with the necessary running power and intelligence from the middle of the pitch.

Behind the midfield line, centre-backs Wout Faes and Zeno Debast are candidates to play, and they could be asked to play ahead of goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Veteran right-back Thomas Meunier is still a regular in the team, and he can be expected to start, while Maxim De Cuyper may be stationed on the left side of a back four.

In the forward line, Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku can be pencilled in to feature down the middle of a front three, and he could be flanked by wingers Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere.

Belgium possible starting lineup: Sels; Meunier, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper; De Bruyne, Onana, Tielemans; De Ketelaere, Lukaku, Doku

