World Cup impact: Prem schedule changes you need to know

The Premier League's start and end dates revealed as 2026's 48-nation World Cup in North America causes significant shifts.





The 2026 World Cup has caused a shift in the calendar of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Next year’s finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026, with the tournament’s expansion involving 48 nations.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest World Cup in the competition’s history has inevitably affected the next Premier League season’s start and end dates.

The English top-flight season for 2026-27 will commence one week later than the current term, a direct response to the newly expanded 48-team World Cup.

Club officials, who convened in London, determined that the campaign will now kick off on August 22, 2026, and end on May 30, 2027.

Premier League: Festive tradition restored for 2026-27

The delay provides a crucial 33-day rest period after the World Cup final, emphasising player welfare amid a growing, congested football schedule.

Fans will also welcome the return of a full Boxing Day programme on December 26, reversing a controversial modification from this season.

“The Premier League Season 2026/27 dates have been confirmed, with the opening match round starting on Saturday, August 22, 2026,” a league spokesman said via SunSport.

“The final match round will be played on Sunday, May 30, 2027, when all fixtures will kick off simultaneously as usual.

“The season will conclude one week prior to the UEFA Champions League Final, which will be played on Saturday, June 5, 2027.”

What are the key dates for the 2026-27 Premier League season?

Season start date: Saturday, August 22, 2026 (The season will commence one week later than the current term).

Season end date: Sunday, May 30, 2027 (All fixtures will kick off simultaneously).

World Cup final: Sunday, July 19, 2026. The later start date provides a crucial 33-day rest period for players after the World Cup final.

Festive fixtures: The traditional full Boxing Day programme is restored for December 26, 2026.

Season length: The season will consist of 33 weekend match rounds and five midweek match rounds.

Champions League final: The Premier League season will conclude one week before the Champions League final, which will be played on Saturday, June 5, 2027.