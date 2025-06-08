Belgium vs. Wales: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Belgium and Wales, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Hosts Belgium will once again face off against Wales when the two sides meet at Stade Roi Baudouin on Monday in a World Cup qualifier.

The Belgians have only played one game in their five-team group and are fourth with one point, while Wales currently lead the group with seven points, though they have played three matches.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 17

Belgium wins: 7

Draws: 5

Wales wins: 5

Belgium just about boast the superior record between the two sides, winning seven of the nation's 17 meetings, while Wales have triumphed on five occasions.

The first competitive meeting between the Belgians and the Welsh came in 1990 in a Euros qualifier, a clash that Wales won 3-1, though Belgium would win four of the next six matchups.

Perhaps the most famous fixtures between the two came in Euro 2016, when they faced off in the quarter-finals of the competition, with the Dragons beating Belgian 3-1.

Wales initially trailed after just 13 minutes of that game due to Radja Nainggolan's opener, but Ashley Williams restored parity just after the half-hour mark.

However, attacker Hal Robson-Kanu would score one of the most iconic goals in the modern history of the Euros, completing a Cruyff turn inside the penalty area before sweeping past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois early in the second half.

Since that victory, the Welsh have found wins harder to come by against their opponents, drawing two and losing two of the four matches that they have played.

Belgium emerged as 2-1 winners when they last faced the Welsh in September 2022 in their fourth game of their Nations League A group campaign, with goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Michy Batshuayi in the first half enough to see get the better of Wales.

Last 15 meetings

Sep 22, 2022: Belgium 2-1 Wales (Nations League)

Jun 11, 2022: Wales 1-1 Belgium (Nations League)

Nov 16, 2021: Wales 1-1 Belgium (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Mar 24, 2021: Belgium 3-1 Wales (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Jul 01, 2016: Wales 3-1 Belgium (European Championship)

Jun 12, 2015: Wales 1-0 Belgium (European Championship Qualifiers)

Nov 16, 2014: Belgium 0-0 Wales (European Championship Qualifiers)

Oct 15, 2013: Belgium 1-1 Wales (World Cup)

Sep 07, 2012: Wales 0-2 Belgium (World Cup)

Oct 10, 1997: Belgium 3-2 Wales (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Mar 28, 1997: Wales 1-2 Belgium (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Mar 30, 1993: Wales 2-0 Belgium (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Nov 17, 1992: Belgium 2-0 Wales (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Mar 27, 1991: Belgium 1-1 Wales (European Championship Qualifiers)

Oct 17, 1990: Wales 3-1 Belgium (European Championship Qualifiers)

Nov 23, 1949: Wales 5-1 Belgium (Friendly)

May 22, 1949: Belgium 3-1 Wales (Friendly)

Last 10 World Cup Qualifying - Europe meetings

Nov 16, 2021: Wales 1-1 Belgium (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Mar 24, 2021: Belgium 3-1 Wales (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Oct 15, 2013: Belgium 1-1 Wales (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Sep 07, 2012: Wales 0-2 Belgium (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Oct 10, 1997: Belgium 3-2 Wales (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Mar 28, 1997: Wales 1-2 Belgium (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Mar 30, 1993: Wales 2-0 Belgium (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Nov 17, 1992: Belgium 2-0 Wales (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

