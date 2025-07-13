Wolves transfer news: Rangers 'to be challenged' for £10m-rated former Championship loanee

By , Senior Reporter
Wolves 'to challenge' Rangers for £10m-rated former Championship loanee
© Imago
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rangers are reportedly ready to battle it out for the signing of a 2024-25 Championship loanee.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rangers are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Both the Premier League and Scottish Premiership clubs will undergo rebuilds this summer, the latter having already acquired a number of fresh faces in preparation for the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Nevertheless, Wolves are known to be in need of new attacking players with Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha having already left Molineux since the end of 2024-25.

According to The Scottish Sun, the two teams are preparing to battle it out for the signature of Rak-Sakyi.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi of Sheffield United celebrates scoring against Coventry City, on November 23, 2024

Winger to earn high-profile move?

During the 2024-25 campaign, the 22-year-old was part of the Sheffield United side that agonisingly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

A total of seven goals and two assists came from his 35 appearances in the Championship, the England Under-21 international being far more productive up until the middle of February than afterwards.

Having contributed 15 goals and eight assists for Charlton Athletic in League One during the previous campaign, the feeling is that the versatile winger is on the brink of a big move.

However, he remains with just 10 senior outings for Palace, failing to chip in with a goal or assist in 312 minutes of first-team football.

Despite that lack of return, the Eagles are allegedly looking to recoup in the region of £10m for a player who still has two years left on his contract.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin on July 7, 2025

Will Palace need to change stance?

The report adds that Rangers are already against paying such a figure and would prefer to negotiate a season-long loan.

From Wolves' perspective, it feels unlikely that they would take such a financial risk on a player on someone who has only played 212 minutes in the Premier League.

Rak-Sakyi did net in a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Millwall on Saturday, perhaps an indication that there is still a future at Selhurst Park.

Providing that Palace can earn League Phase football in either the Europa League or Conference League, they would require greater depth in the squad.

Written by
Darren Plant

