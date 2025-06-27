Wolves 'make enquiry' for £34m-rated Club World Cup star

Wolverhampton Wanderers allegedly enquire about the availability of a player who has scored twice in the Club World Cup.

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly hold an interest in signing one of Flamengo's Club World Cup stars.

With Matheus Cunha having departed Molineux for Manchester United, Vitor Pereira is eager to acquire fresh faces for the final third.

As it stands, only Celta Vigo playmaker Fer Lopez has arrived, but the Spaniard may need time to settle into life in the Premier League.

That said, Wolves have shown a liking to identify players from South America to join their squad in recent seasons, the likes of Andre and Joao Gomes proving to be successful additions.

According to GE Globo, Wolves have now emerged as admirers for one of Flamengo's top prospects.

Which Flamengo player is on Wolves radar?

The report claims that Wolves have made an enquiry for Wallace Yan, who has enhanced his reputation at the Club World Cup.

Despite failing to start a game and featuring for just 27 minutes, the 20-year-old has netted against Chelsea and Los Angeles FC.

He now has six goals and three assists from 17 appearances in a Flamengo shirt, despite accumulating just 335 minutes of football.

As such, the playmaker is attracting interest from mainland Europe with Wolves seemingly ready to try to tempt Flamengo into a sale.

Wallace is said to have a release clause of €40m (£34.15m), it unclear whether Wolves would be willing to meet that figure.

Risk for reward?

When you consider that Wallace has made just four appearances in Brasileiro, it would clearly be a risk if Wolves paid big money for his signature.

However, his impact at the Club World Cup, or averaging a goal or assist every 37 minutes in senior club matches cannot be ignored.

Unless a club is willing to activate Wallace's buy-out clause, Wolves have every chance of negotiating a lower fee having previously signed Joao Gomes from Flamengo for in the region of £15m.

If Wallace continues to make an impact for the Brazilian giants, it will be a foregone conclusion that other offers will arrive from Europe, putting the onus on Wolves to put their faith in the youngster.