Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly likely to take a certain approach to the winter transfer window with Rob Edwards in charge.

Wolverhampton Wanderers may reportedly be against significantly backing Rob Edwards in the winter transfer window.

The Premier League's bottom club are on the brink of appointing the Middlesbrough man as their new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Edwards is leaving a team sitting in second place in the Championship table for a side that already sit eight points adrift of safety in the top flight.

As a result, there is a perception that the 42-year-old is arriving at Molineux as someone who is a suitable candidate to lead Wolves in the Championship should they not pull off one of the greatest escapes in Premier League history.

Nevertheless, as a club without a league win since the end of April, supporters are eager for the Englishman to be provided with the funds to try to turn their fortunes around as soon as possible.

How will Wolves approach winter transfer window?

According to Football Insider, Fosun International are unlikely to make substantial funds available to Edwards for the midway part of the campaign.

The report suggests that trying to secure loan deals is Wolves' most likely plan of action, the club still having two Premier League loan slots at their disposal.

However, that is providing that space can be found in the squad with Wolves having already used up each of their places in the squad for non-homegrown talent.

That said, it is added that Wolves officials may focus on domestic additions with the first-team squad severely lacking on that front.

Goalkeeping duo Sam Johnstone and Dan Bentley, as well as club legend Matt Doherty, are the only three English or Irish players in the senior ranks.

Why Wolves would be taking right approach

Having committed to paying in the region of £100m on foreign players with no experience of English football, Wolves cannot justify continuing that approach.

Squad registration rules will ensure that changes are made to their transfer strategy, and are increasingly necessary if they are relegated to the Championship.

If they do return to the second tier, Wolves also need to take a look at what homegrown players can join the squad. As of right now, only Mateus Mane stands out as someone who could make the leap from the academy to the first-team group.