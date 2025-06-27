Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including a striker battle involving Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing to battle for the signature of Nice forward Evann Guessand during this summer's transfer window.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign for his French club, scoring 13 goals and registering 10 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Wolves continue to be linked with the Ivory Coast international, but according to the Daily Mail, there is also firm interest from the English capital in the shape of West Ham.

The report claims that Lille are looking for around £25m for Guessand, who has scored 21 goals and registered 15 assists in 109 appearances for his current side in all competitions.

The arrival of the forward at the London Stadium could allegedly lead to the departure of Mohammed Kudus.

Tuanzebe 'on the verge' of Burnley move

Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports News, Axel Tuanzebe is preparing for a return to the Premier League, with the ex-Manchester United defender set to make the move to Burnley on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old is set to officially leave Ipswich Town when his contract expires at the end of June.

Tuanzebe has allegedly already undergone a medical with Burnley and will officially make the move to the promoted club once his contract with Ipswich has expired.

The versatile defender was allegedly offered a fresh contract by Ipswich, but he has been determined to continue playing in the Premier League.

Tuanzebe will leave Ipswich having made 44 appearances for the club, while he will bring Premier League experience to Burnley, featuring on 50 occasions in England's top flight during his career.

Atletico 'secure deal' for Atalanta's Ruggeri

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid have allegedly secured a deal for Atalanta BC defender Matteo Ruggeri.

The 22-year-old was a regular for Atalanta during the 2024-25 campaign, making 38 appearances in all competitions, providing three assists in the process.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Atletico have reached an agreement with the Italian club over a deal worth €20m (£17m).

Romano claims that a medical has already been booked in for Ruggeri, who represented Italy Under-21s at this summer's European Championship, with the Blues losing to Germany Under-21s in the quarter-finals.

Ruggeri has a record of two goals and 10 assists in 109 appearances for Atalanta.