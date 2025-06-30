Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva is reportedly being chased by two Bundesliga giants who are viewed as the clear favourites for his signature.

Two Bundesliga giants reportedly emerge as the favourites to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva.

The 22-year-old has just enjoyed the best year of his career from a numbers perspective having been allowed to spend the campaign on loan at Las Palmas.

A total of 10 goals and three assists were contributed from 24 appearances in La Liga, a return which includes strikes against Barcelona and Real Madrid.

With there being no prospect of reintegration into the Wolves squad, Silva has been heavily linked with a wide array of European clubs across a prolonged period.

However, despite interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that a move to Germany appears to be far more likely.

Which clubs are favourites for Silva?

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are said to be best placed to get a deal over the line for the Portugal international.

Galetti goes as far as saying that it is currently a "head to head" race for the 22-year-old, who has just a year left on his Wolves contract.

While other teams are still in contention, the suggestion is that Silva is ready to choose between Dortmund and Leipzig.

On the face of it, a move to Dortmund could prove to be most appealing, a consequence of Champions League being secured for 2025-26 at a time when Leipzig missed out on Europe altogether.

Nevertheless, Leipzig may soon require a replacement for Benjamin Sesko and Silva could plausibly be acquired as his successor in the number nine role.

Wolves keen for quick deal?

Silva's contractual situation at Molineux means that it is inevitable that Wolves will facilitate a sale for his signature between now and the start of September.

There has been talk of a £25m sale, but club officials may have to be willing to compromise if they wish to generate funds as soon as possible.

Even though they will not recoup the £35m that they shelled out in 2020, anything in the region of £15m to £20m should be regarded as a plus when loan fees would have been accumulated from several clubs in recent years.

Wolves also want to find backup to Jorgen Strand Larsen and adding the money from Silva's sale would help with their efforts.