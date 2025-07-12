Juventus 'set their sights' on signing Wolves star man

Juventus reportedly intend to make a formal approach for one of Wolverhampton Wanderers' star players during the summer transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers may reportedly need to brace themselves for another battle to retain the services of a key player.

Vitor Pereira is looking to build a squad that is capable of at least finishing in the top half of the Premier League table during 2025-26.

However, as it stands, only Spanish prospect Fer Lopez has been signed from Celta Vigo at a time when a number of senior players have departed Molineux.

Nelson Semedo, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha all moving on to pastures new has left Pereira's group considerably weaker.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are looking to further deplete Wolves of international stars.

Juventus targeting Brazil international

The report alleges that the Serie A giants have identified midfielder Andre as a potential addition during the summer transfer window.

Andre has just enjoyed an impressive first campaign in the West Midlands, making 31 starts and two substitute outings in the Premier League.

With four years left on his contract and Andre playing alongside fellow Brazil international Joao Gomes, Wolves remain in a strong position.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that Juventus have 'set their sights' on adding the 23-year-old to Igor Tudor's squad as they attempt to put themselves back in the mix for the Serie A title.

Wolves paid £18.5m for Andre when signing him from Fluminense last summer and would realistically demand at least double that to consider a sale.

Can Juventus afford Andre?

With Jonathan David having been signed from Lille on a free transfer, Juventus are showing ambition in the transfer market.

That said, they would be required to make sales if they want to afford Andre, something that may take time when they have already tried and failed to offload fringe players such as Timothy Weah to Nottingham Forest.

Realistically-speaking, Juventus may need to find a buyer for another Brazilian midfielder in Douglas Luiz before they can press ahead with trying to sign Andre or an alternative.