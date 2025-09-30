Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jorgen Strand Larsen admits that he still craves a transfer to a Champions League club in the future.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jorgen Strand Larsen has insisted that his chance to play Champions League football "will come again".

After starring during his first campaign at Molineux, Strand Larsen attracted interest from Newcastle United during the closing weeks of the summer transfer window.

Once Wolves rejected at least two offers between £50m and £60m, the Magpies looked elsewhere, and it left the Norway international needing to refocus on life at the bottom-placed Premier League club.

Strand Larsen has since accepted a contract extension, allegedly without a release clause, and he is now attempting to help Wolves closer to safety in the short term.

However, in an interview with Norwegian outlet VG, the 25-year-old has admitted that he is still targeting an eventual exit from the West Midlands outfit.

Strand Larsen reveals desire for Champions League transfer

While Strand Larsen indicated that he is determined to perform to the best of his ability for Wolves, there was no shying away from acknowledging his ambitions.

He said: "Of course you are a little affected, everyone has a dream of taking new steps.

“At the same time, I feel very safe and good here at Wolves. I got the captain’s armband today, and I feel that I am important to the team.

“But at the same time, you want to take new steps when you do well. The more years I do well at Wolves, the better my chances are in the future. Now it’s day by day to try to get better with my body, and then we’ll take it from there.

“Everyone wants to take new steps; it was a Champions League club we were talking about. But it will come again, and it will continue. The important thing is that the club showed confidence in me afterwards, and we solved that in a good way.”

How will Wolves fans react to Strand Larsen comments?

Wolves fans have frequently witnessed their club attract high-quality players over the years with the open-mind that they will eventually sign for a bigger club.

That has become the norm under Fosun International, yet it does not make it any less frustrating with the club's owners seemingly content with Premier League survival each year.

Strand Larsen's comments are only a public acknowledgement of what everyone already believed, and there will be no negative reaction as long as the player delivers goals.

He is yet to net in 197 minutes of Premier League football since the closure of the summer transfer window, although it should be noted that period has coincided with a recovery from an Achilles injury.