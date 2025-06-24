Feyenoord reportedly learn whether they will be able to secure a second deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Hugo Bueno during the summer transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly taken a specific stance regarding the future of Hugo Bueno.

Last summer, the Premier League outfit allowed the Spain Under-21 international to spend the season on loan at Feyenoord.

A total of 20 starts and 10 substitute outings were made in all competitions, including nine in the Champions League, with Bueno also chipping in with four assists.

The 22-year-old has since returned to Molineux where the understanding has been that he is viewed as a natural replacement for Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has since joined Manchester City.

However, reports in the Netherlands on Monday indicated that Feyenoord were interested in re-signing Bueno.

What is Wolves' Bueno stance?

According to 1908.nl, Feyenoord are ready to move onto new targets with their chances of acquiring the player deemed as very low.

Wolves have every intention of retaining Bueno's services for the 2025-26 campaign and he will seemingly link up with them for pre-season.

Bueno has already made 49 senior appearances for the West Midlands club, while he is on a contract until 2028.

Unless Wolves are provided with an opportunity to make a substantial profit on a player who is viewed as a homegrown player with the registration regulations, a sale will not materialise.

Backup or first choice?

Having just made three appearances for Spain at the Under-21 European Championship, Bueno's stock is on the rise.

However, there remains an inconsistency about his performances, his last against England being viewed in a negative light as the Young Lions prevailed by a 3-1 scoreline.

Although there feels like a place in the Wolves squad for Bueno, the club could benefit from signing a more experienced player for the wing-back role.

Rodrigo Gomes is capable of playing there but his qualities are more suitable for further up the pitch.

Furthermore, Bueno has only ever provided one assist in the Premier League across 43 games. That was on his first ever start in the competition in October 2022.