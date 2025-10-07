Sports Mole takes a look at how Wolverhampton Wanderers' loan contingent are performing heading into the October international break, the negatives far outweighing the positives.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' current focus is trying to find their first win of the 2025 Premier League with Vitor Pereira's side sitting at the bottom of the table.

However, the West Midlands outfit also have one eye on the progression of players who were sent out on loan during the summer transfer window.

With Wolves preferring to cash in on some fringe squad members during that period, it left just seven players with first-team aspirations going out on loan.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the players in question, there being an argument that only Sasa Kalajdzic's respective exit has proven beneficial.

Kalajdzic getting his chance in Austria

Although Kalajdzic contributed to Wolves' dramatic EFL Cup win over West Ham United in August, he was always likely to leave on loan courtesy of his 18-month spell on the sidelines with another serious knee injury and Wolves needing to comply with Premier League squad registration rules.

Therefore, LASK Linz back in the 28-year-old's homeland of Austria were chosen as his destination for the campaign, and he has since racked up 146 minutes of game time.

Kalajdzic may not have scored across three appearances, but he has 57 and 60-minute outings under his belt. The last time that he played longer was on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in February 2024.

Two sacked managers...

Nasser Djiga and Nigel Lonwijk have both earned regular minutes at Rangers and Luton Town respectively, but their managers - Russell Martin and Matt Bloomfield - were both sacked barely 12 hours apart in recent days.

Centre-back Djiga was initially impressing at Ibrox, yet the 22-year-old has never really recovered from starting three games against Viktoria Plzen and Club Brugge (twice) where Rangers conceded 11 goals. Still, the Burkina Faso international has 12 starts this season - six in Champions League qualifying - and will now work under a different manager who may be more suited to his qualities.

Meanwhile, Lonwijk has made seven starts and three substitute outings for Luton, albeit across three different positions with Bloomfield using his versatility to full effect.

Furthermore, the Dutchman has not featured since September 20 and will now be hoping for a fresh start.

Midfield frustration

Birmingham City allegedly have an obligation to buy Tommy Doyle if they secure promotion to the Championship, but Chris Davies is yet to rely on the midfielder.

Just four starts and seven substitute outings have been made in all competitions, Blues currently all the way down in 16th place in the table.

Meanwhile, positives can be taken from Boubacar Traore already making six starts back on loan at former club Metz.

On the flip side, he is yet to feature on the winning side for a team that sits at the bottom of Ligue 1.

Full-backs to return in January?

Pedro Lima turned down Chelsea to sign for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2024 because he did not want to be loaned out to Strasbourg.

Instead, the Brazilian right-back now finds himself in the second tier of Portuguese football with Porto 'B', where he has made two starts.

As it stands, there appears to be little prospect of breaking into the first team with Porto sitting at the top of the Primeira Liga with an unbeaten record.

Dexter Lembikisa is also suffering a frustrating period at Lincoln City, the Jamaica international's only start coming in an EFL Trophy win over Manchester United Under-21s.