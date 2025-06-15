Wolves 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs

Track all of Wolves' 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans were treated to a rollercoaster ride of a season that featured both a serious threat of relegation and some impressive runs of form.

With Gary O'Neil in the dugout at the start of the campaign, Wolves struggled for consistent results and found themselves 19th in the Premier League with a dire nine points from their opening 16 games.

That disappointing return saw O'Neil replaced by Vitor Pereira in mid-December, and the former Porto coach was able to reinvigorate the team and rescue the club from demotion to the Championship with matches to spare.

However, a number of Wolves' star players such as talismanic forward Matheus Cunha and left-back Rayan Ait Nouri have been linked with moves to sides in the 'big six', while Pereira himself has been touted as a target for clubs in the Portuguese top flight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up every new signing and departure from Wolves' 2025 summer transfer window.

Wolves confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

No confirmed signings yet!

Wolves confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Matheus Cunha (£62.5m to Manchester United)

Rayan Ait Nouri (£33.7m to Manchester City)

Pablo Sarabia (free)

Jorgen Strand Larsen (end of loan from Celta Vigo)

Carlos Forbs (end of loan from Ajax)

Filozofe Mabete (loan to Swindon Town)

Chem Campbell (free to Stevenage)

How much have Wolves spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Wolves total spend summer 2025: £0m

Wolves total income summer 2025: £96.2m

Wolves total profit/loss summer 2025: +£96.2m

