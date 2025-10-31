[monks data]
Vitor Pereira's Wolverhampton Wanderers bidding to avoid making English football history, extend 117-year streak against Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be attempting to avoid making Football League history and bidding to extend a 117-year streak when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are at risk of setting an English top-flight first when they square off against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Vitor Pereira takes his Wolves side to Craven Cottage under mammoth pressure to deliver an upturn in fortunes with the club sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Portuguese avoided being sacked after his frustrated outburst with supporters last weekend to oversee Wolves lose 4-3 to Chelsea in a thrilling EFL Cup tie on Wednesday night.

However, with Wolves already six points adrift of safety, they are under huge scrutiny ahead of facing opponents who sit that many points above them in the standings.

While Pereira and his squad will be focused on the job in hand, there are two streaks that are at risk of being broken come the full-time whistle in West London.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira looks for answers in the dugout on October 26, 2025

Which streaks are on the line in Fulham, Wolves match?

Wolves make the trip to the capital having failed to win any of their opening nine games in the Premier League, collecting just two draws during that time.

In 2024-25, Wolves started the campaign with three draws and seven defeats, and no team in English football top-flight history has ever started two consecutive seasons with 10 matches without success.

Meanwhile, Wolves are also attempting to extend a run that has lasted since 1908 with that year representing the last time that Fulham recorded two wins in a row against them in the league.

Fulham's 2-1 victory at Molineux earlier this year has presented them with that opportunity, with Wolves prevailing 4-1 in last season's corresponding encounter at Craven Cottage.

If Wolves can defy the odds and overcome Fulham on Saturday, it will be the ninth time that they have defeated the Cottagers in the Premier League. They have also recorded nine victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton in the competition.

Nevertheless, Wolves are also attempting to avoid equalling their longest winless run in the Premier League since 2012. They are currently two games shy of that unwanted streak of 15 games.

Furthermore, Pereira is bidding to avoid become the first Premier League manager to go 14 matches without a win since Chris Wilder did so with Sheffield United during 2023-24.

